2025 LA Lakers playoff picture after win vs Grizzlies: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 30)

Heading into their game at FedEx Forum on Saturday, the LA Lakers were looking to create separation from the Memphis Grizzlies, as both teams had an identical 44-29 record. With nine games left in their regular season, the Lakers are trying to get to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings, which will allow them to enjoy homecourt advantage for the first round at minimum.

When the dust settled in Memphis, it was the Lakers who came out on top by defeating Memphis 134-127. Austin Reaves led the way with 31 points on the strength of 10-for-10 shooting from the foul line, along with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Aside from Reaves, the Lakers also got near triple-double performances from LeBron James (25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists) and Luka Doncic (29 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists).

Though the Grizzlies put up a solid effort in their first game under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo, they could not contain the hot shooting of the Lakers, who converted 50.6% of their shots from the field (including 44.2% from beyond the arc).

LA Lakers playoff picture: Updated standings

The Lakers have now gone up to 45-29, solidifying their hold on the fourth spot in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies go down to 44-30.

LA's win on Saturday means that they'll finish 3-1 in the season series with Memphis, which means that the Lakers will have the edge in case the two teams finish with identical records.

Here are the updated West standings as of March 29:

LA Lakers playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Lakers have had one of the tougher schedules at the end of the regular season, and their last eight games won't exactly get any easier. The Lakers will play each of the top-two teams in the West — the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets — twice over the next couple of weeks.

While the Lakers will have some winnable games against the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans, they'll also be crossing paths with the Golden State Warriors, who will certainly come out swinging as they are out to secure an outright playoff spot.

LA Lakers playoff picture: Potential first-round matchup

The Lakers and the Grizzlies appear to be on a collision course in the first round, as both teams are currently a few games ahead of the LA Clippers (42-31), the Golden State Warriors (42-31) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32).

