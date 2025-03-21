2025 LA Lakers playoffs scenario after huge loss vs Bucks: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 20) 

The short-handed LA Lakers lost 118-89 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers fell behind early and never recovered. The defeat allowed the Bucks to sweep the season series and dropped LA’s record to 43-26.

Ad

LA remained in the No. 4 spot in the tightly contested Western Conference but only half a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27). The Lakers’ lead over the Golden State Warriors (41-29) also dropped to 2.5 games after the Dubs’ 117-114 win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers playoff picture:

Updated standings

Here is where the Lakers stand in the Western Conference after Thursday’s game:

Rank Team W L Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 57 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 45 25 12.5 3 Denver Nuggets 44 26 13.5 4 LA Lakers 43 26 14 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 27 14.5 6 Golden State Warriors 41 29 16.5 7 LA Clippers 39 30 18 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 40 31 18 9 Sacramento Kings 35 34 22 10 Phoenix Suns 33 37 24.5

Ad

LA Lakers playoff picture:

Remaining schedule

The Lakers close out the regular season with eight of their 13 games on the road. They host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday before starting a four-game road trip. During the stretch away from Crypto.com Arena, they will face the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Bulls and Grizzlies.

JJ Redick’s team returns to Los Angeles to open April with three home games. They will host the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans before another road swing awaits them.

Ad

After hosting the Pelicans, the LA Lakers will start a two-game mini-series against the OKC Thunder, before swinging by Dallas. The Lakers close out their campaign with a home game versus Houston and a road matchup in Portland.

In LA’s 13 remaining games, only New Orleans is out of the running for at least a play-in spot. Oklahoma, likely finishing with the No. 1 seed in the West, might not be at full strength when they host the Lakers in back-to-back games. Showdowns against Houston and Memphis will be crucially important as they are competing against them for the No. 2 seed.

Ad

The Lakers have to play well to stay in the top four and host a first-round playoff series.

Injuries remain a concern for the LA Lakers

LeBron James has not played since the LA Lakers lost 111-101 to the Boston Celtics on Mar. 8. LA upgraded his status to day-to-day, but his return is not definite. The team is hoping he gets the go signal to play against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Ad

Rui Hachimura has been out longer than James. The Japanese last played on Feb. 27 when the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102. Hachimura is reportedly progressing to 3-on-3 work after dealing with left patellar tendinopathy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Doncic has already missed a few games because of hamstring and ankle problems. Austin Reaves is also dealing with a sprained ankle, the reason he sat out the game against the Bucks.

The Lakers are in a good position to finish with the No. 2 spot, but they will need their stars to play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback