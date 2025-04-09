2025 LA Lakers playoffs scenario after loss vs Thunder: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 8)

The LA Lakers' push to solidify their spot in the top three in the Western Conference hit a speed bump on Tuesday after they lost to the OKC Thunder 136-120 on the road.

Looking to make it three straight victories, and back-to-back wins over the Thunder, the visitors instead saw a home team eager to bounce back and pour it on late to claim the victory.

The trio of LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic paced the Lakers' attack, finishing with 28, 24 and 23 points, respectively. It was, however, not enough to lead their team to a second straight win over the Thunder.

MVP leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, led the way for OKC, finishing with 42 points with fellow All-Star Jalen Williams adding 26 of his own.

The defeat dropped the Lakers to 48-31, still in the top 3 but just a game ahead of No. 4 Denver Nuggets and No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies, who both have identical 47-32 records.

Here's a closer look at the LA Lakers' playoff scenarios as of Tuesday, including updated standings, remaining schedule and more.

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Updated standings

At 48-31, the LA Lakers still have an inside track of finishing in the top three and be assured of homecourt advantage in the opening round of the postseason.

But the loss to the Thunder on Tuesday did not help their cause, as apart from clipping their winning run, it also allowed them to be crowded by the chasing pack.

As things stand, the Lakers are just a game ahead of the No. 4 Nuggets and No. 5 Grizzlies, a game and a half clear of No. 6 LA Clippers (46-32) and No. 7 Golden State Warriors (46-32) and two games ahead of No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33).

They have to secure as many wins as possible for the remainder of the regular season lest they find themselves dropping down in the top six, or even to the play-in phase.

Here are the updated Western Conference standings as of Tuesday:

Updated Western Conference standings as of April 8 -- Source: ESPN

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Remaining schedule

The LA Lakers are now down to just three games to fortify their spot in the top three. Two of their games will be against two Texas squads out to sharpen their form heading into the playoffs and play-in tournament.

They first play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in what is expected to be an emotional game as it marks the return of Luka Doncic for the first time to Dallas after being traded to the Lakers back in February. The Mavericks (38-41) are currently in 10th place and looking to help their push for the final play-in spot with a win.

The Lakers then return home to host No. 2 Houston Rockets (52-27) on Friday before wrapping things up on the road against the already-eliminated Portland Trail Blazers (35-44) on Sunday.

LA Lakers Playoffs Scenario: Potential playoff opponents

If the LA Lakers get to maintain their hold of third spot, they earn a first-round playoff date against any among the Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves (at least based on the current standings).

Dropping to fourth, meanwhile, opens themselves against any among the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves.

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Getty

Whether they end up at third or fourth, though, the Lakers would hold homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

