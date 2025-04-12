2025 LA Lakers playoffs scenario after win vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 11)

The LA Lakers have officially locked in the No. 3 seed in the packed Western Conference. They took care of business Friday night, rolling past a shorthanded Houston Rockets squad 140-109 to notch their 50th win of the season.

Ad

It only took three quarters for the Lakers to put the game out of reach, thanks to a dominant second quarter where they outscored Houston by 16. Their bench closed the show, finishing the fourth with a 33-22 edge to seal the key win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic led the charge with 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, converting 13 of his 19 shots. Austin Reaves followed with 23 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James played just 22 minutes, putting up 14 points and eight assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith came off the bench firing, sinking six 3s on his way to 18 points, while Rui Hachimura chipped in 16.

For Houston, Cam Whitmore was the bright spot, pouring in 34 points and grabbing eight rebounds on an efficient 13-for-19 shooting night. Rookie Reed Sheppard, in just his third career start, added 14 points on 14 shots. Nate Williams and Aaron Holiday contributed 12 and 11, respectively.

Ad

With just one regular season game to go, the Lakers are locked into the postseason — but their first-round opponent is still unknown, as seeds 4 through 8 in the West are still in flux. Here's how the playoff picture is shaping up:

LA Lakers playoff picture: Updated standings

Friday’s victory improved the Lakers to 50-31, officially placing them third in the Western Conference. They now sit two games ahead of both the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and No. 5 LA Clippers, who share identical 49-32 records.

Ad

But all eyes in LA. are on the No. 6 seed — their eventual first-round matchup. Sunday’s finale will decide that, though the most probable scenario sees the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Utah Jazz in their regular season closer.

If that plays out, the Lakers have three possible opponents: the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors or Denver Nuggets.

They’ll draw Minnesota if both the Clippers and Nuggets win their finales. The Warriors will be their opponent if Golden State and Denver win, or if the Warriors win and Denver loses. If the Clippers win and Denver loses, then it’s the Nuggets in round one.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Lakers playoff picture: Remaining schedule

With their spot secured and no need for the play-in, the Lakers can afford to rest their stars in Sunday’s regular season finale — a road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More