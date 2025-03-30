2025 Memphis Grizzlies playoff picture after loss vs Lakers: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 30)

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the LA Lakers on Saturday night. It was a highly anticipated matchup between the two teams, considering that they were tied 44-29 in the Western Conference. It was a battle for fourth place as the 2025 NBA Playoffs rapidly approach. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the Lakers came out on top, 134-127, making the Grizzlies drop to fifth place.

Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. did their best to try and put a stop to the Purple and Gold. Bane carried Memphis with 29 points. Morant had a double-double performance with 22 points and 10 assists, while Jackson Jr. added 24 points.

On the bright side, there's still hope for the Memphis Grizzlies to secure a higher spot in the upcoming playoffs but need to remain perfect to do so.

Memphis Grizzlies Updated Standings

After their loss to the LA Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies have a 44-30 record. They are fifth and only one game behind the Lakers from tying with them in fourth place again. However, if the Grizzlies aren't careful, there's a possibility for them to drop down a few places, all the way to the Play-In Tournament picture.

The closest teams behind the Grizzlies at the moment are the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, who both have a 42-31 record, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32). Being only two games behind Memphis, losing their next two games isn't an option for the Grizzlies. Doing so could make them drop to eighth place, relinquishing their potential playoff berth.

Memphis Grizzlies Remaining Schedule

After their loss to the Lakers on Saturday, the Grizzlies have eight games remaining in their regular season. Memphis is set to face off against the Boston Celtics next on Monday. Things aren't looking good for the Grizzlies, considering how they need to beat the defending NBA champions if they wish to maintain their placement in the conference.

After the Celtics game will be a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, which will be key. Beating Golden State will prevent the Dubs from advancing on the playoff ladder, keeping Memphis' spot safe.

Memphis Grizzlies' potential first-round matchup

If the NBA standings were hypothetically finalized today, the Memphis Grizzlies would take on the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. This is a matchup the Grizzlies don't want to happen.

After losing Saturday's game, the Lakers took their season series, winning five of six encounters this year. There's also the fact that LA has won three in a row against Memphis.

Given these statistics, it makes sense that the Lakers have the advantage over the Grizzlies. Plus, LeBron James and Luka Doncic will most likely shift gears and turn into bigger threats during the postseason.

