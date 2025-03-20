2025 Miami Heat playoff picture after close loss vs Detroit Pistons (Mar. 19): Updated standings, schedule, and more

The Miami Heat's playoff aspirations are getting hammered with every loss, including the latest blow dealt on Wednesday by the Detroit Pistons 116-113. The Heat are on a nine-game losing streak late in the season, which is enough to break the spirits of most teams.

However, they have been a resilient franchise that has proven itself as the ultimate underdogs time and time again. Wednesday's defeat was a tough one as they lost via a late 3-pointer despite Tyler Herro's big game.

Herro delivered a strong performance. He recorded 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo also did his part and had an excellent game.

He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. However, the rest of the team couldn't deliver to secure a win. Jamie Jaquez Jr. only had seven points, four rebounds and two assists while Duncan Robinson and Kel'el Ware scored 14 points each.

Miami Heat playoffs picture: Updated Standings

The Miami Heat (29-40) are 10th in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Chicago Bulls. However, the Bulls are ninth because they have a season series advantage over Miami.

If the regular season ended today, the Heat need to win consecutive games on the road as the 10th seed to secure a playoff spot.

Miami Heat playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Miami Heat have 13 games left in the season. According to Tankathon, they have the fourth easiest schedule, based on the schedule strength at .435. Their toughest matchups remaining are the Boston Celtics (50-19), Houston Rockets (45-25), Memphis Grizzlies (43-27), Golden State Warriors (40-29) and Milwaukee Bucks (38-30).

Their role players need to step and support Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo if they want to stand a chance against these opponents. Miami has been clutch in these final stretches of the season. However, Jimmy Butler was a main factor in helping the Heat beat their doubters. Now that he is gone, this situation will likely be tougher for the team to overcome.

