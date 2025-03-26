2025 Miami Heat playoffs picture after massive win vs Warriors: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 25)

The Miami Heat won their second consecutive game as they dismantled the Golden State Warriors 112-86 on Tuesday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The match also marked the first time the team went up against its former franchise star, Jimmy Butler.

Ad

On Sunday, Miami snapped its 10-game losing skid against the Charlotte Hornets, 122-105. The streak was the franchise's longest since the 2007-08 season, wherein the team finished with the worst record in the league (15-67).

On Tuesday, Miami led by as much as 28 and never trailed in Butler's South Beach homecoming. The Heat shot 55.8% (43-for-77), including a remarkable 17-for-25 from the 3-point line (68.0%).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-18 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). Tyler Herro added 20 points and seven assists on 7-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-4 from downtown.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at Miami's playoff picture, including the updated standing, remaining games and potential postseason matchups.

Miami Heat playoff picture: Updated standings

The Miami Heat (31-41) sit 10th in the Eastern Conference. They are in a position to reach the postseason, as they have a six-game lead over the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors (25-47). However, the Heat will likely go through the Play-In Tournament as they are nine and a half games behind No. 6 Detroit Pistons (41-32).

Ad

Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat could now shift their focus on securing a favorable play-in spot. They are three and a half games behind seventh-placed Orlando Magic (35-38) and are a game behind the Chicago Bulls (32-40).

Miami Heat playoff picture: Remaining schedule

The Miami Heat have a crucial home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Atlanta holds the No. 7 seed with a 35-36 record, and just four and a half games separate them from Miami.

Ad

Five of their 10 remaining games will be against teams not in the postseason picture. However, they have a critical stretch wherein they will face three strong playoff teams: a back-to-back set against the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies on April 2 to 3 and a matchup versus the Milwaukee Bucks on April 5.

Their April 9 game against the Chicago Bulls could also prove crucial as they fight for play-in positioning.

Miami Heat playoff picture: Potential matchups

If the playoffs started today, the Miami Heat, as the 10th seed, would have to win two consecutive road games in the Play-In Tournament to secure a playoff berth. As it stands, the Heat will battle the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Ad

The victorious team will then play the No. 7 vs. No. 8 bracket winner for the eighth and final playoff berth. The No. 8 seed will battle the No. 1 seed in the first round.

Miami has lost its two matchups against Chicago this season: a 133-124 road loss on Feb. 4 and a 114-109 defeat at home on March 8. They will face for the third and final time in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.