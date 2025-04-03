2025 Miami Heat playoffs picture after win vs Celtics: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 2)

The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six with a 124-103 win against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Miami’s balanced attack, led by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, caused the injury-hampered Celtics troubles all game long. The Heat bench, featuring Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and Haywood Highsmith, came up big to give the starters a lift.

The Heat’s late-season surge puts them squarely in the play-in tournament. They are out of the running for an outright postseason spot, but they look to stay at home when the pre-playoff competition starts. Miami is now just two games behind the Orlando Magic (37-40) for the No. 7 seed in the East.

Miami Heat playoff picture:

Updated standings

Here is where the Heat stands after Wednesday's game:

Rank Team Win Loss Games Behind 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 61 15 -- 2 Boston Celtics 56 19 4.5 3 New York Knicks 48 28 13 4 Indiana Pacers 45 31 16 5 Detroit Pistons 42 33 18.5 6 Milwaukee Bucks 41 34 19.5 Play-in Tournament zone 7 Orlando Magic 37 40 24.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 36 39 24.5 9 Miami Heat 34 41 26.5 10 Chicago Bulls 34 42 27

The Miami Heat are guaranteed to compete in the play-in tournament. Even if they lose their remaining six games, they can't fall below No. 10. The Toronto Raptors, sitting at No. 11, hold a 28-48 record.

Miami's goal as the season winds down is to have better positioning in the play-in tournament. The Heat aim to grab the No. 7 spot so a win pushes them into the playoffs. If they stay at No. 9 or drop to No. 10, they have to win two do-or-die games to advance to the postseason.

Miami Heat playoff picture:

After spending last week on the road, the Heat return to South Beach for a three-game home stand. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Memphis and Milwaukee have something to play for, so they will not make it easy for the home team.

The 76ers are out of the running for the playoffs and are limping to the finish line. Still, Miami can't be complacent to prevent Philly from causing an upset.

The Heat have their most crucial Eastern Conference game on Apr. 9 when they travel to Windy City for a matchup against the Bulls. A loss to the Bulls could have implications in the play-in tournament standings.

The Miami Heat close their season with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans before returning home to face the Washington Wizards.

