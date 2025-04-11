  • home icon
  • 2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs scenario after comprehensive win vs Grizzlies: Updated standings, schedule, and more (April 10) 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Apr 11, 2025 05:14 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched a 141-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, bouncing back after a Tuesday night’s loss in Milwaukee. With the dominant victory at FedEx Forum, Anthony Edwards and Co. concluded their final road trip of the 2024-2025 season with a 4-1 record.

The Wolves versus Grizzlies matchup was closely competitive till the halfway mark as Memphis held on to a 72-67 lead. However, a historic 52-point third-quarter outburst from Chris Finch’s boys practically sealed the win.

Edwards was the main contributor to the Wolves’ win, scoring 44 points. Apart from extending his 25+ points streak to six games, "Ant-Man" also stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, three assists and two ‘stocks’ (steals + blocks).

Julius Randle also chimed in with a valuable 31-point, 10-rebound double-double. Whereas, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished the night with double-digit scoring performances each.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture

Updated standings

Here is where the Timberwolves stand after Thursday’s comprehensive win over the Grizzlies:

TeamsRankWinLossGames Behind
OKC Thunder16614--
Houston Rockets2522814
LA Lakers3493117
Denver Nuggets4483218
LA Clippers548 3218
Golden State Warriors6473319
Play-InTournament Zone
Memphis Grizzlies7473319
Minnesota Timberwolves8 473319
Sacramento Kings9 394127
Dallas Mavericks10384228
The Timberwolves entered the contest against Ja Morant and Co. as the No. 8 team in the Western Conference and still sit in the same position despite clinching a win. They are now tied with the No. 6 Golden State Warriors and the No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies with the same 47-33 record.

However, Minnesota boasts a losing record to Golden State (1-3) and Memphis (1-2) in the season series. Hence, if the three teams were to potentially close out the regular season with identical records, the Timberwolves would finish below both conference rivals.

As it stands, Chris Finch’s squad is set to compete in the 7-8 play-in game. However, if the Timberwolves can finish the regular season 2-0 and both the Warriors and Grizzlies lose at least one of their remaining games, Minnesota could leap into a top-six seed and secure a direct playoff berth, avoiding the play-in altogether.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture

Updated schedule

The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t have asked for a more favorable schedule for the remainder of the regular season. Following a hectic six-game road trip, the team will return home for its final two games.

On Friday, Minnesota faces the Eastern Conference’s No. 12 Brooklyn Nets, a potentially easy task for Anthony Edwards and Co. to overcome. Later on Sunday, they go up against the team tied with the worst record in the league, the Utah Jazz.

Barring any major upsets, the Wolves should go undefeated and wrap the campaign with a 49-33 record, potentially enough to clinch their second-best record in over two decades.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Veer Badani
