2025 Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs scenario after win vs Jazz: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 13)

Up to the last day of the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves had to take care of business. In order to clinch an outright playoff spot, the Wolves had to secure a win over the Utah Jazz in their final home game.

After the final buzzer sounded at Target Center, the scoreboard read 116-105 in favor of the Timberwolves. As a result of this win, Minnesota's regular season record for 2024-25 becomes 49-33, which is good for sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Due to the urgency of the situation, Minnesota's big guns came out to play on the final regular season playdate. Anthony Edwards exploded for 43 points on 48.4% shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and four assists to this tally as well.

Rudy Gobert had a monster double-double performance with 19 points and 18 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo chipped in 16 points off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Updated standings

More importantly, this win guarantees that the Wolves go straight to the playoffs rather than having to work their way through the play-in tournament.

Even if the Golden State Warriors were to force a three-way tie at 49-33 with the Wolves and the LA Clippers, the Wolves would remain in the no. 6 spot as they have clinched the tiebreaker with either one of these teams. Notably, the three-way tie did not materialize as the Clippers defeated the Warriors on Sunday, resulting in the Clippers securing the fifth seed and the Warriors going to the play-in.

As the sixth seed, the Timberwolves will be going up against the no. 3 team LA Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. These two teams split their season series 2-2, but it's worth noting that the first three games of this series (2-1 in favor of the Wolves) took place prior to the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

With Doncic in tow, the Lakers won the fourth matchup 111-102 on Feb. 27. The other caveat in this game was the absence of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle; by the looks of it, both big men will be available for the first-round series against the purple and gold squad.

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff picture: Upcoming schedule

The first-round of the NBA playoffs will begin this weekend. This means that the Wolves-Lakers series will tip off on either Saturday or Sunday.

