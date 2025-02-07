2025 NBA 3-point Contest: Players, date & key details revealed

In recent years, the NBA 3-point contest has become one of the biggest events of All-Star weekend. Before the league's top stars travel to San Francisco for the festivities, the player pool has been announced.

On Friday afternoon, the league put out a press release to announce who will be competing in the 3-point contest this year. Among those partaking include first-time All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro, along with veteran stars such as Damian Lillard.

Here is the complete list of players chosen for the NBA 3-point contest this year:

Norman Powell

Damain Lillard

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Brunson

Tyler Herro

Darius Garland

Buddy Hield

Cam Johnson

This pool features a wide range of elite outside shooters. One of the key names to watch will be Herro. The Miami Heat guard has been one of the league's top shooters, currently third in total makes on the year at 183. Herro also has the most mode threes this season of any player competing in the event.

Aside from Herro, the field also includes a pair of former winners. Lillard has won the contest on two separate occasions, and Hield won back in 2020.

Now that the stage is officially set, these players can begin training to showcase their shooting prowess at All-Star weekend.

When and where will the NBA 3-point contest take place?

The NBA 3-point contest and the rest of All-Star Saturday night is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th. It will be held in Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

As far as time goes, there is no concrete start for the 3-point contest. It will begin after the Skills Challenge, which is always the first event of the night. NBA All-Star Saturday night as a whole is set to begin at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

Damian Lillard looking to join exclusive company in NBA 3-point contest history

As stated before, Damian Lillard is one of the former winners partaking in the NBA 3-point contest this year. If he's able to secure another victory, it will put him in some exclusive company.

Not only has Lillard won this event twice, but he's the reigning winner in back-to-back years. He took home the trophy in 2023 as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and did so again in 2024 with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the star guard finds himself with an opportunity to complete a three-peat.

Lillard wouldn't be the first player to accomplish this, but it has still been a rare feat. The first player to three-peat in the NBA 3-point contest was Boston Celtics Larry Bird. Craig Hodges is the most recent player to do so, winning the event from 1990 to 1992.

Lillard is currently shooting just under 38% from deep this season and is tied for 18th in the league in makes with 138.

