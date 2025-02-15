2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Odds: Eastern Conference duo favored to trounce Golden State Warriors' tandem

The Golden State Warriors will participate in the 2025 NBA Skills Challenge competition on their home floor as part of the All-Star Weekend. Draymond Green and Moses Moody will team up as they host opponents from the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. The crowd will be rooting for the Warriors duo, but they are not the favorites according to the betting odds.

Per FanDuel, the Cavaliers’ duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are +200 to win the event. Mitchell, a speedy guard with deft ball handling and shooting, is built for the competition. Mobley, who won the same contest in 2022 with the Cavs, has proven he can thrive in the skills challenge.

However, history is on the side of the hosts when it comes to the NBA Skills Challenge competition. The last three teams who hosted the event ultimately won, with the Indiana Pacers’ trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin lifting the trophy last season in Indianapolis.

The format change from a three-man group to a two-man setup might impact the competition. It will be interesting to see if this works in favor of the Golden State Warriors (+230), who aim to maintain the trend of home teams winning the contest.

The Chris Paul-Victor Wembanyama duo have slightly better odds than the Golden State Warriors

Nestled between the favorites, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the home team, the Golden State Warriors, are the San Antonio Spurs. The duo of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama have +220 odds to win the competition.

The Paul-Wemby tandem might be the most complete partnership in the competition. While CP3 may not be as fast as he once was, he remains one of the most skilled players in the NBA, excelling in ball handling, passing and shooting.

Wembanyama defines versatility and is the best shooter among Evan Mobley, Draymond Green and Alex Sarr, who pairs with fellow rookie Zaccharie Risacher.

The rookie mash-up of Sarr and Risacher form the fourth team in the mini-tournament. Although the Frenchmen are highly skilled, they are also incredibly raw. They have +430 odds of winning the contest and pulling off the biggest upset in the history of the competition. This will be an exciting showdown.

