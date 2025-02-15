2025 NBA All-Star Weekend Day 1: All winners, results, and more for Celebrity All-Star game and Rising Stars

It was a starry start to Day 1 of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The traditional league festivities are hosted by the Golden State Warriors for the first time since 2000.

The opening day kicked off with the Celebrity All-Star Game and the Rising Stars Challenge — both of which were electric affairs. Here's a quick look at the evens of the first day and the results.

Rome Flynn shines in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The Celebrity All-Star game saw actor Rome Flynn take the honors after helping Team Bonds (coached by baseball legend Barry Bonds) get past Team Jerry Rice 66-55. 'The Raising Dion' star dropped 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to take home the MVP honors.

Also adding some extra zing was WNBA star Rickea Jackson as she recorded 16 points for the winning team. Olympic high jumper Shelby McEwen propped up 14 points for Team Rice.

Stephon Castle and Team Chris Mullins book a date against All-Star big names on Sunday

The 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge headlined by some of the finest names of the 2024 draft class lived up to its billing. Stephon Castle took MVP as he led Team Chris Mullins to the epic showdown against the NBA All-Stars led by LeBron James on Sunday. Team C won the four-team tournament and advanced to play in the All-Star skirmish.

Castle recorded six points, including the game-winning shot, in the opening game against Team Tim Hardaway, and added 12 points against Team G League in the final to be named MVP. The San Antonio Spurs guard added he was eager to take on the All-Stars.

Speaking after clinching MVP, Castle said:

"I feel like our team was super versatile. We have shooters, guys that can defend. We have (Zach) Edey in there blocking shots. I feel like Coach Mullin drafted a great team, and you've seen the result."

The guard also had a crisp message to the All-Star side, saying "Just watch out for us" ahead of the action. In all, it's safe to say that the opening night of the All-Star Weekend was a solid success. Saturday's slate brings in more excitement with the skills challenge, 3-point contest, and slam dunk contest. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday.

