2025 NBA draft day result: Who did Brooklyn Nets select? Full list of selections

The Brooklyn Nets owned five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft, the most among teams. While some analysts predicted a trade-up by the Nets, they stood pat to get the players they thought would help the team. Nets general manager Sean Marks’ rebuild continues after adding five players on Wednesday.

The Nets opened the event with a surprise. Heading into the draft, they were heavily linked to former Duke big man Khaman Maluach. Instead of the 7-foot-1 center, they used their lottery pick on Egor Demin, a 6-foot-8 forward from BYU.

The Nets hoped to address their scoring, playmaking and depth needs heading into the draft. They made history as the first team in NBA history to add five players in the first round to build a more competitive roster.

(Editor's Note: The Brooklyn Nets have one second-round pick on Thursday.)

5 players the Brooklyn Nets added in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft

#5. Danny Wolf

After passing on Khaman Maluach, the Brooklyn Nets grabbed Danny Wolf from Michigan with the 27th pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo called the move “polarizing” after giving a thumbs up to Wolf’s “passing and perimeter skills” but questioned his lack of defense and athleticism.

Wolf will compete for the backup center role or add frontline depth behind Nic Claxton.

#4. Ben Saraf

The Nets went heavy with international talent on draft day. With the No. 26 pick, they went for Ben Saraf from Israel.

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony called the 6-foot-6 guard’s “combination of scoring instincts, feel for the game, playmaking and aggressiveness” impressive. While Saraf has superb upsides, he still has to work on solving “halfcourt defenses,” according to Givony.

#3. Drake Powell

The Brooklyn Nets got the No. 22 pick following a three-team trade involving the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks.

Many considered Powell a can’t-miss option for a 3-and-D player. At 6-foot-5, the former Tar Heel has a 7-foot wingspan. Powell’s 38% shooting from deep and defensive skills could make him an instant contributor off the bench.

#2. Nolan Traore

Nets GM Sean Marks made Nolan Traore of France the 19th pick of the 2025 NBA draft. Givony lauded the 6-foot-3 guard’s creativity, vision and pick-and-roll mastery. Brooklyn, linked to the Frenchman in mock drafts, added a versatile playmaker to a roster badly needing perimeter talent.

#1. Egor Demin

Jonathan Givony called Egor Demin the “best passer” in the draft. Givony raved about the 6-foot-8 forward’s passing and vision. With Cam Thomas an unrestricted free agent, the Brooklyn Nets need somebody to run the offense. Denim has a real shot at getting a point-forward role for coach Jordi Fernandez.

