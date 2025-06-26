2025 NBA draft day trade tracker: Suns gamble on Mark Williams despite Lakers snub and more 

The 2025 NBA draft day trades were in full swing as expected, with several deals going down on Day 1 on Wednesday. The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs were the first to engage in a deal, followed by marquee moves by the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.
Here's the entire list of deals made during the NBA draft so far:
2025 NBA draft day trade tracker
#1 Pacers acquire No. 38 pick
The Pacers acquired the No. 38 pick from the Spurs for a future second-round pick and cash.
#2 Suns acquire Mark Williams
The Suns made a splash on their big man depth during the draft. After selecting 7-foot-2 Khaman Maluach, the Suns traded for Hornets' Mark Williams, who the Lakers almost acquired before voiding the deal. Phoenix traded Williams for the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick. The Suns return Vasilje Micic to the Hornets as part of this deal.
#3 Grizzlies trade for No. 11 pick
The Grizzlies traded for the No. 11 pick, sending the No. 16 and a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando and two second-round picks to the Trail Blazers, drafting Cedric Coward. The Trail Blazers drafted Yang Hansen at No. 16.
#4 Pelicans add No. 13 pick
The Pelicans traded for the No. 13 pick, shipping No. 23 and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Pelicans acquired Derik Queen at 13.
#5 Utah adds No. 18 pick for Walter Clayton Jr.
The Jazz traded for the 18th pick and added Walter Clayton Jr., adding to their 3-point shooting depth. In return, they offered the Wizards the 21st pick, 43rd pick and second-rounders in 2031 and 2032.
