2025 NBA MVP: Anonymous assistant coaches choose Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Nikola Jokić (Exclusive)

As they raved about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić, the various NBA assistant coaches and executives shared the difficulty of choosing who they would choose to win the league’s regular-season award.

No wonder it’s expected to be a tight race among select media members that will vote for the regular-season awards. Nonetheless, Sportskeeda spoke to three NBA assistant coaches and one executive, who all chose Gilgeous-Alexander to win. None of them work for either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.

All were granted anonymity so they could speak candidly about other teams’ players without repercussions from the NBA or their respective teams.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversations have been edited and condensed. Each conversation took place at a separate time.

Anonymous assistant coaches choose Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Nikola Jokić

Who’s your MVP pick and why?

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “It’s SGA. The award has always been a bit skewed on whether it’s the best player or the best stats. But I think SGA has made the case on every argument this year. I think that’s the difference between he and Jokić. SGA is on the No. 1 team. He’s been consistent in terms of the scoring with leading the league and all the different aspects. I just think in general, he’s the best player on the best team. It’s undeniable. I think Jokić is the best player in the league. I don’t think that’s a question. But I think in case of how you differentiate the two, I think SGA wins the tie breaker.”

Western conference executive: “Shai. He’s having a great year on the best team with the best record. So to me, that counts a lot. I think Joker has had the best year that you could ever have. That’s his best year. But when you’re the best player on the best team, that should make you MVP. Because if not, Michael Jordan should’ve won it every year (laughs).”

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “Shai. He’s been having an unbelievable season. OKC won 68 games. Shai has had big games against all the big teams. He’s been unbelievable. Jokić is great, obviously. That’s just a given. But I love giving somebody who has ascended like that and worked themselves into that caliber of a player and give them recognition for that. You want to reward winning and reward the ascension of your game.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “Both teams without that person aren’t who they are. The numbers that Jokić puts up are so amazing. What he does is incredible. But SGA is really good, too. He probably deserves it. The way the league works, I hate to be political but they kind of share the love a little. SGA is probably deserving for that reason. But Oklahoma City is No. 1 in the West, and the West is incredibly tough. For that reason, Shai’s numbers and his impact for his team, he’s probably the guy that deserves it the most.

“Oklahoma City is a very system-based team. Because of their system, Shai is even better. The system works for him. He’s not a system-based player. But the way [Mark] Daigneault has him play in their system, it works for Shai. Jokić could play on any team and do the same thing. He’s that kind of player. I don’t know if Shai would do that on every team. Oklahoma City’s system helps him because it caters to everything he does. The same can be true for Jokić for how they move around him, but I feel like Oklahoma City’s stuff is more system based.”

In what ways has SGA taken his game to another level?

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “Honestly, I don’t know if he has. I think he’s been pretty consistent as a scorer. But I think it’s been impressive that he’s followed up with what he’s done, and that the team has gotten better. I think sometimes you can say, ‘Well are those stats empty stats? Is he having to carry the burden so much?’ But he has another All-Star on his team. He has a bunch of all-defensive players on his team. And he’s still carrying the same load without compromising their growth. Jaylen Williams had a much better year. Chet [Holmgren] being back was really good. {Isaiah] Hartenstein was really good. So I don’t think Shai had to sacrifice his game for the team to get better. They got better. And he was equally as impressive, if not better.”

Western Conference executive: “When you watch Shai play, he connects his team. It all starts with him. That team is still connected, and he still averages 30 [points] a game. He’s such an unselfish player and a team guy. You can say the same thing about Joker. But Shai’s team is the best team with the best record. That’s why I think he should be MVP. He's been such a great scorer down the stretch. They just don’t lose close games. When you go 10 in a row and lose one or win 14 out of 16, you have to have pretty consistent play. And you have to have somebody that’s driving that. He drives that on that team.”

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “Shai was pretty damn good last year. But he seems a little bit more confident and a little bit calmer under pressure. He’s improved his game as far as shooting 3s, taking more and making more. He fully believes in what he’s doing and in his abilities out there. He looks like the man out there. He looks like the best player in the NBA.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “He shoots the 3 better. He shoots more of them, and he’s shooting them with more confidence. He’s also managing the game a little bit better. He’s picking his spots. I don’t think his midrange has changed. But in the past, he wasn’t shooting as many 3s. In the scouting report before, you wouldn’t have to say to make sure that you’re up on these pickup points when he’s coming down. Now he’s a threat in transition from anywhere.”

How would you address the counterpoint that Jokić is averaging a triple double and still has led the Nuggets to a No. 4 seed despite the team having various injuries, inconsistency with their young guys and endured recent firings to Michael Malone and Calvin Booth?

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “They’re not the No. 1 team, but are winning. That’s really impressive. I had this argument with someone the other day. I said, ‘In 10 years, we’ll be looking back and say, ‘How did Jokić only win three MVPs?’ When you look back and really look at the body of work, we haven’t seen this stuff before. But I think the argument is about the team value that SGA has brought. You can always make a case for Jokić to win MVP. We’re going to be seeing that in multiple years from now that ‘he should’ve won more, and this is what happened.’ But I do believe that SGA has earned it and deserves it.”

Western Conference executive: “I think you can go around the league and say that about a lot of players. Don’t get me wrong. Joker is a great player. He is one guy that you can put on any team in this league, and they’re going to be a much, much better team. I can understand. If Joker won, I don’t think it would be a disappointment. I don’t think anyone would say, ‘Oh my God, that’s not right.’ It’s just that you have a really great player playing on the best team.”

Eastern Conference assistant coach: “I would say that the NBA is unfair. It’s always been unfair. At the end of the day, his coach got fired and they haven’t won as much. Maybe that’s not his fault. But the bottom line is SGA’s team is first in the West. They’ve won more games than any other team in the league. Their coach did not get fired. And he’s had a better year.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “Yes, there’s merit to that argument. But I feel like in our league, everyone goes through stuff. Every team goes through things – injuries, acquisition of different players, etc. There’s a growing period for all teams in our league. There’s always going to be issues in the league, roadblocks or things that don’t necessarily work. The Thunder picked up Hartenstein and Caruso this year. They changed their lineup a little bit. Chet had injuries. So things happen to every team. You’re never going to go through a season without adversity. But Shai stays a problem.

“It's really hard. That’s why you’re doing this, and it’s interesting. Both are deserving. It’s unfair to both players in a way. Who are you going to give it to? Does one stand out way more than the other? They’re both incredible players. But SGA is the head of the snake and his team is first place in the West in an incredibly tough division. It would be hard not to give it to SGA.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

