2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket: Live tracker and matchup scenarios explored

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are fast approaching. With only a couple of weeks left in the regular season, several teams are fighting for playoff seeding and looking to avoid the play-in tournament. The Western Conference, in particular, could see some major shakeups, with less than a handful of games separating seeds from third to eighth.

Fans are keen to know which team their favorite franchise could lock horns with in the postseason. That said, we have it covered with our live playoff bracket tracker, which will be updated at the end of each day's games until the play-in tournament ends on April 17.

Here's how the playoff bracket for each conference looks ahead before the April 3 games:

2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket: Live tracker

Western Conference 2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket

The OKC Thunder are a lock to finish the season as the No. 1 seed. They will face the winner of the eighth seed in the play-in tournament. The Thunder are 14.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets in second.

Here are the records for the top 10 teams in the Western Conference as of April 3:

OKC Thunder - 64-17 Houston Rockets - 50-27 LA Lakers - 46-29 Denver Nuggets - 47-30 Golden State Warriors - 44-31 Minnesota Timberwolves - 44-32 LA Clippers - 44-32 Memphis Grizzlies - 44-32 Dallas Mavericks - 38-39 Sacramento Kings 36-40

Here's the Western Conference playoffs bracket:

2025 Western Conference NBA Playoffs Bracket

Eastern Conference 2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket

The Eastern Conference seedings are likely decided especially the top four. The Cleveland Cavaliers have locked up the No. 1 seed with a five-game advantage over the Boston Celtics in second. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are three games behind the defending champions, followed by the Indiana Pacers, sitting in fourth, three games behind the Knicks.

Here are the records for the top 10 teams in the Eastern Conference as of April 3:

Cleveland Cavaliers - 61-15 Boston Celtics - 56-20 New York Knicks - 48-28 Indiana Pacers - 45-31 Detroit Pistons - 42-34 Milwaukee Bucks - 41-34 Orlando Magic - 37-40 Atlanta Hawks - 36-40 Miami Heat - 35-41 Chicago Bulls - 34-42

Here's the Eastern Conference playoffs bracket:

2025 Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs bracket

