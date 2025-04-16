2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket Printable Download: How to use and more

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are right around the corner, with play-in action around the league set to resume tonight as the Chicago Bulls face off with the Miami Heat in the East, and the Dallas Mavericks face off with the Sacramento Kings in the West.

With the play-in tournament set to wrap up on Friday and the 2025 NBA Playoffs set to tip off on Saturday, members of the NBA community are filling out brackets and making predictions as the anticipation continues to build.

So far, we already have some exciting first-round matchups locked in. For example, out West, the LeBron James-Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers are set to face off with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when Blake Griffin willed the team to just their second playoff berth in ten years, and Cade Cunningham was still in Montverde.

Of course, in both conferences, all eyes will be on the top seeds, with the NBA community eager to see how the OKC Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers fare in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Although the No. 8 seeds have yet to be decided in both conferences, you can view and download the 2025 NBA Playoff bracket below:

2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket

How to fill out the 2025 NBA Playoffs Bracket

The 2025 playoff bracket can be filled out in one of two ways. First, users can right-click on the image above and download the bracket.

Then, a physical copy of the bracket can either be printed out and filled out, or programs like Adobe Acrobat, Preview (OS), or Paint (Windows) can be used to fill the brackets out digitally.

For the 1-vs-8 games in both conferences, fans can either predict which team will emerge victorious from the Play-In tournament or wait to see how things play out before making their predictions.

Current odds for the 2025 NBA Playoffs

According to FanDuel, right now, the OKC Thunder are the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Below, you can see the five teams with the best odds to go all the way.

Note: Odds current as of time of publication

OKC Thunder: +175

Boston Celtics: +190

Cleveland Cavaliers: +490

LA Lakers: +1500

Golden State Warriors: +1900

2025 NBA Playoffs schedule: When does the first round begin?

Following the conclusion of the play-in tournament, first-round action will tip off this weekend:

Sat. Apr. 19

(1 p.m. ET) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

(3:30 p.m. ET) LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

(6 p.m. ET) Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

(8:30 p.m. ET) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers

First-round action will then continue on Sunday, with eight more teams competing in their opening game of the playoffs.

