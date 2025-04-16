2025 NBA Playoffs Round One schedule, TV details, streaming options and more

The 2025 NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and the Round 1 schedule is shaping up to be an exciting slate of games over the next few weeks. After the play-in tournament comes to a close and all matchups have been locked in, NBA fans are in for a jam-packed schedule of intense playoff action.

Beginning this Sunday, the schedule consists of must-see, can't miss showdowns across both conferences.

Round One Matchups - Western Conference

#1 OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, or Dallas Mavericks

NBA: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Having locked up the top seed in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder now have the luxury of rest while three other teams remain in contention for the eighth seed.

Having lost to the Golden State Warriors in the #7 vs. #8 matchup on Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies will now take on the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks game to determine which team will face the Thunder in Round 1.

#2 Houston Rockets vs #7 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 3-2 in the season series against the Rockets.

#3 LA Lakers vs #6 Minnesota Timberwolves

These two teams are tied 2-2 in their season series.

#4 Denver Nuggets vs #5 LA Clippers

The Nuggets and the Clippers are also tied 2-2 in their head-to-head this season.

Round One Matchups - Eastern Conference

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, or Miami Heat

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Hawks lost on day 1 of the play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic. As a result, they'll be facing the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat matchup. In turn, the winner of the ATL vs. CHI/MIA game will be the Cleveland Cavaliers' opponent for Round 1.

#2 Boston Celtics vs #7 Orlando Magic

The Magic won the season series against the Celtics 2-1.

#3 New York Knicks vs #Detroit Pistons

The Pistons edged out the Knicks in their season series 3-1.

#4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks won the series against the Pacers 3-1.

Round One Matchups, TV Details, Streaming Options

All Round 1 games can be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

April 19 (Saturday)

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers (1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

April 20 (Sunday)

TBD vs OKC Thunder (1:00 p.m. ET, ABC)

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

TBD vs Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

April 21 (Monday)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

April 22 (Tuesday)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers (7:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

TBD vs OKC Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

April 23 (Wednesday)

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics (7:00 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

TBD vs Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max)

April 24 (Thursday)

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons (TBD)

TBD vs OKC Thunder (TBD)

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers (TBD)

April 25 (Friday)

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPNU, NBA TV)

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

April 26 (Saturday)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs TBD (1:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

OKC Thunder vs TBD (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers (6:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

April 27 (Sunday)

NBA: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons (1:00 p.m. ET, ABC)

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic (7:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

April 28 (Monday)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs TBD (TBD)

OKC Thunder vs TBD (TBD)

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

April 29 (Tuesday)

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics (TBD; if necessary)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks (TBD; if necessary)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers (TBD; if necessary)

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets (TBD; if necessary)

April 30 (Wednesday)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs TBD (TBD; if necessary)

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets (TBD; if necessary)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers (TBD; if necessary)

May 1 (Thursday)

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic (TBD; if necessary)

New York vs Detroit Pistons (TBD; if necessary)

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers (TBD; if necessary)

OKC Thunder vs TBD (TBD; if necessary)

May 2 (Friday)

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Getty

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves (TBD; if necessary)

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (TBD; if necessary)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks (TBD; if necessary)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs TBD (TBD; if necessary)

May 3 (Saturday)

TBD vs OKC Thunder (TBD; if necessary)

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets (TBD; if necessary)

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks (TBD; if necessary)

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics (TBD; if necessary)

May 4 (Sunday)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers (TBD; if necessary)

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets (TBD; if necessary)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers (TBD; if necessary)

TBD vs Cleveland Cavaliers (TBD; if necessary)

