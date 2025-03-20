2025 Phoenix Suns playoff picture after crucial win vs Chicago Bulls (Mar. 19): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 127-121 on Wednesday to improve their record to 33-37. Coupled with a 135-131 loss by the Dallas Mavericks to the Indiana Pacers, the Suns moved to the No. 10 spot in the battle for play-in tournament positioning.

Phoenix and Dallas hold similar 33-37 cards, but the Suns won the season series (3-1), allowing Kevin Durant and Co. to take the momentary edge.

The victory was the second this season by the Suns against the Bulls. Devin Booker erupted for 41 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to lead the home team to the win. Phoenix is 2-0 in a decisive five-game home stand that could determine where they will be after the regular season ends.

Phoenix Suns playoffs picture:

Updated Standings

After the games on Wednesday, here is where the Suns stand in the Western Conference:

Rank Teams W L Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 57 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 45 25 12.4 3 LA Lakers 43 25 13.5 4 Denver Nuggets 44 26 13.5 5 Memphis Grizzlies 43 27 14.5 6 Golden State Warriors 40 29 17 7 LA Clippers 39 40 18 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 40 31 18 9 Sacramento Kings 35 33 21.5 10 Phoenix Suns 33 37 24.5 11 Dallas Mavericks 33 37 24.5

Phoenix Suns playoffs picture:

Remaining Schedule

After beating the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, sterner tests await the Phoenix Suns at home. They will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in their next three games at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns’ schedule doesn’t get any easier after the three-game slate. They travel to Minnesota on Friday before returning home to take on the Houston Rockets two nights later.

In the race with Dallas for the No. 10 seed and final play-in tournament berth, the Suns' unenviable schedule could prove costly.

After hosting the Rockets to close out March, the Phoenix Suns begin their April with an Eastern Coast swing. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. The Suns return to The Valley for another challenging schedule which pits them against the Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder and Sacramento Kings.

If the current play-in tournament positioning holds, the LA Clippers will face the Timberwolves for an outright playoff spot and the No. 7 seed. The loser faces the winner of the Suns-Kings showdown for the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Injuries to key players could derail the Suns' play-in tournament bid

Mason Plumlee (quad), Grayson Allen (foot) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) did not play against the Chicago Bulls. The Phoenix Suns have not given a specific time frame for their respective return. Beal could be out the longest as the former All-Star needs re-evaluation after one week.

The injuries to key contributors could be costly for the Suns' play-in tournament bid.

