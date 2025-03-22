  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Phoenix Suns
  • 2025 Phoenix Suns playoff picture after huge win vs Cavaliers: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 21)

2025 Phoenix Suns playoff picture after huge win vs Cavaliers: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 21)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 22, 2025 05:06 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns playoff picture after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 on Friday. [photo: Imagn]

Kevin Durant exploded for 42 points on Friday to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 123-112 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant dropped 29 in the second half to carry his team to its third straight win. Phoenix improved to 34-37 to retain its hold on the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

Devin Booker helped carry the Suns with 17 points, 10 assists and two rebounds. Phoenix got solid contributions from across the roster to fend off the No. 1 ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

The win was crucial for the Suns, who are in a race with the Dallas Mavericks (34-37) for the 10th seed and final play-in tournament berth.

Dallas pulled off a 123-117 upset against the Detroit Pistons to put the pressure on Phoenix to step up. Durant and Co. own the season series, so they will advance if they end with the same record as the hobbled Mavericks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Phoenix Suns playoff picture

Updated standings

Here's where the Suns stand in the Western Conference after Friday’s game:

RankTeamWLGames Behind
1OKC Thunder5812--
2Houston Rockets462512.5
3Denver Nuggets442614
4LA Lakers432614.5
5Memphis Grizzlies (ongoing game)432715
6Golden State Warriors412917
Play-In Tournament Zone
7Minnesota Timberwolves413118
8LA Clippers (ongoing game)393018.5
9Sacramento Kings353422.5
10Phoenix Suns343724.5
11Dallas Mavericks343724.5
12Portland Trail Blazers313927
13San Antonio Spurs303927.5
Ad

Phoenix Suns playoff picture

Remaining schedule

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday before taking on the Boston Celtics two nights later.

After the ongoing five-game homestand, they travel to Minneapolis for a showdown with the Timberwolves on March 28. The Suns close out the month with a home game against the Houston Rockets.

The Suns open next month with an Eastern Coast trip starting with a rematch against the Bucks on Apr. 1. A rematch with the Celtics follows three nights after the visit in Milwaukee. The Suns end their quick but exacting stretch by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ad
Ad

The Phoenix Suns end their scheduled home games against the Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. They visit the Sacramento Kings on Apr. 13 to cap off their regular season.

Every game will be crucial for the Suns as they try to hold off the Dallas Mavericks from overtaking them. Kevin Durant’s team also has a chance to move up the standings if the Kings, LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves stumble.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी