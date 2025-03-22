2025 Phoenix Suns playoff picture after huge win vs Cavaliers: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 21)

Kevin Durant exploded for 42 points on Friday to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 123-112 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant dropped 29 in the second half to carry his team to its third straight win. Phoenix improved to 34-37 to retain its hold on the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference.
Devin Booker helped carry the Suns with 17 points, 10 assists and two rebounds. Phoenix got solid contributions from across the roster to fend off the No. 1 ranked team in the Eastern Conference.
The win was crucial for the Suns, who are in a race with the Dallas Mavericks (34-37) for the 10th seed and final play-in tournament berth.
Dallas pulled off a 123-117 upset against the Detroit Pistons to put the pressure on Phoenix to step up. Durant and Co. own the season series, so they will advance if they end with the same record as the hobbled Mavericks.
Phoenix Suns playoff picture
Updated standings
Here's where the Suns stand in the Western Conference after Friday’s game:
Remaining schedule
The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday before taking on the Boston Celtics two nights later.
After the ongoing five-game homestand, they travel to Minneapolis for a showdown with the Timberwolves on March 28. The Suns close out the month with a home game against the Houston Rockets.
The Suns open next month with an Eastern Coast trip starting with a rematch against the Bucks on Apr. 1. A rematch with the Celtics follows three nights after the visit in Milwaukee. The Suns end their quick but exacting stretch by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Phoenix Suns end their scheduled home games against the Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. They visit the Sacramento Kings on Apr. 13 to cap off their regular season.
Every game will be crucial for the Suns as they try to hold off the Dallas Mavericks from overtaking them. Kevin Durant’s team also has a chance to move up the standings if the Kings, LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves stumble.
