2025 Phoenix Suns playoffs scenario after brutal loss vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 30)

The Phoenix Suns suffered a humiliating 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Suns fans were so disappointed that they began showering the home team with boos minutes before the final buzzer sounded. The defeat dropped the Suns’ record to 35-40, putting them 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings (36-38) for the final play-in tournament spot.

Devin Booker had 28 points, three rebounds and three assists but the Rockets suffocated Kevin Durant to 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Phoenix trailed 78-49 at halftime and never recovered.

The Suns committed 19 turnovers which the Rockets turned into 34 points. Some of the fans headed for the exit when the lead ballooned to 42 points. Booker, Durant and the roster will have to get over the demoralizing loss as they still have a chance to overtake the also struggling Kings.

Phoenix Suns playoff picture:

Updated standings

Here is where the Suns stand in the Western Conference after Sunday's game:

Rank Team Wins Losses Games Behind 1 OKC Thunder 62 12 -- 2 Houston Rockets 49 26 13.5 3 Denver Nuggets 47 28 15.5 4 LA Lakers 45 29 17 5 Memphis Grizzlies 44 30 18 6 Golden State Warriors 43 31 19 Play-in Tournament Zone 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 43 32 19.5 8 LA Clippers 42 32 20 9 Dallas Mavericks 37 38 25.5 10 Sacramento Kings 36 38 26 11 Phoenix Suns 35 40 27.5

Phoenix Suns playoff picture:

Updated schedule

The Phoenix Suns will fly East on Tuesday for a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. Two nights later, they will have a rematch against the Boston Celtics, which beat the Suns 132-102 in Phoenix without Jayson Tatum. The Suns will close the trip with a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks.

The East Coast swing will be crucial for the Suns. They will remain in the thick of the fight for the final play-in ticket if they return with a winning record.

The Phoenix Suns will be in The Valley for a brutal stretch. They host the Golden State Warriors on Apr. 8 before squaring off against the OKC Thunder less than 24 hours later. Phoenix might be out of the race for a play-in tournament berth if they struggle on the road and stutter versus the Dubs and Oklahoma at home.

After the Warriors-Thunder slate, the Suns remain at home to face the hobbled San Antonio Spurs. Kevin Durant and Co. will end the season with a visit to Sacramento for a showdown with the Kings.

The Suns still have a chance to extend their season, but they will need to string together wins quickly.

