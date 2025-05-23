"2026 champions" - Celtics fans elated as Indian steel giant's $1 billion investment rises hopes of retaining Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics have faced major setbacks recently, including Jayson Tatum’s horrific Achilles injury and a second-round exit from the 2025 playoffs. However, the fanbase finally has a reason to celebrate after the franchise secures a $1 billion investment.

Ad

Aditya Mittal, CEO of Indian steel giant ArcelorMittal, has joined the Celtics' ownership group as the second-largest stakeholder behind William Chisholm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Aditya has long been a huge supporter of the Boston Celtics,” a spokesperson said, via Sportico. “When Wyc and Bill approached Aditya, he saw it as a tremendous opportunity to get involved with this incredible team.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This timely financial boost could play a pivotal role in retaining the team’s high-salary core players, such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, strengthening the Celtics' chances of staying competitive.

Ad

Understandably, the news has left fans excited, expressing their hope and optimism for another title in the coming years across social media.

“2026 champions lets run that shit,” @JablikeBivol wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Ight we running it back,” another fan said.

“Does this mean we can keep players we love & not worry about the 2nd Apron & luxury tax?” Kathi Morgan wrote.

More Celtics fans chimed in with their thoughts on the new investment.

“So their luxury tax was just taken care of?!? This roster may have been saved from a small fire sale!!” @KeithBurt95 exclaimed.

Ad

“we keeping them all,” @_collinnnn spoke about the team’s core.

“This is huge,” @JBreezyII celebrated.

This investment could help ease the Celtics' financial burden.

For the 2025-2026 season, the Boston Celtics are projected to have a payroll of $261 million—roughly $74 million over the salary cap and $20 million above the NBA’s second apron threshold.

As repeat luxury tax offenders, this places their tax liability at a minimum of $238 million, with the total cost of the roster set at $500 million.

Ad

Boston Celtics display self-belief despite Jayson Tatum’s injury

Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury during the Eastern Conference semifinals figures to have an adverse effect on the team extending beyond the 2024-2025 season. According to multiple reports, the star forward is expected to miss the start of the 2025-2026 campaign.

His absence raises eyebrows about the Boston Celtics' 2026 championship aspirations. Not many analysts are convinced that the team has a roster strong enough to pull off a successful season.

Ad

Despite the skepticism, the Celtics remain confident. Players believe the team has what it takes to stay competitive and will continue pushing toward a title.

“We will put a good team together — a lot of competitors, and people will go out there and lay it all on the line every night,” Payton Pritchard said. “And I believe people will elevate their games and have bigger roles, especially with JT being out [and] until he comes back, and they should take full advantage of it and be ready for those opportunities. And we will compete.”

Ad

“Even without JT, this team could still compete for a championship,” Torrey Craig said. “They’re talented. You just have to find a way to play basketball a little differently. But this group is way more capable. I have the utmost confidence.”

With their superstar sidelined, the Celtics will head into the season with lowered expectations for the first time in several years. Instead, teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers will likely be the favorites in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.