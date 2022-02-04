“21 THOUGH???” - LeBron James reacts to highlight reel from his monster 2005-06 season

LeBron James reacted to a highlight reel from his 2005-06 season when he was in his third year in the NBA. He posted the reel on his story on Instagram and mentioned that he was just 21 years old at the time .

In a post by the Instagram account @lbjhistory, LeBron James is seen dominating the league at a young age. It wasn't a showcase of one game or series but a collection of moments from his incredible 2005-06 season. The reel included high-flying dunks and smooth fadeaway jumpers over the instrumental version of the song "Lemonade" by rapper Gucci Mane.

"21 THOUGH???" - James reacted along with several laughing emojis.

James averaged 31.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. Doing so at the tender age of 21, and is the youngest player in NBA history to average 30+ points per game in a season.

Despite dropping 31.4 points per game that campaign, he didn't win the scoring title because LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant went off for an impressive 35.4 points per game that year.

James was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time and led them to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 1998. James dropped a triple-double in his playoff debut with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. He won that game against the Washington Wizards after playing all 48 minutes.

The Undefeated @TheUndefeated Prior to his playoff debut on April 22, 2006, LeBron James said he felt “butterflies”



The first shot attempt of his playoff career was an airball



Prior to his playoff debut on April 22, 2006, LeBron James said he felt "butterflies"

The first shot attempt of his playoff career was an airball

Then, he finished the game with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. His 10th career triple-double.

LeBron James is doubtful to play against the LA Clippers as the LA Lakers gear up for the crosstown rivalry

LeBron James on the bench with his teammates Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

LeBron James is listed as doubtful to play against the LA Clippers tonight at Crypto.com Arena. He is suffering from effusion and soreness in his left knee and has missed the last four games in a row. He has missed 16 games this season, with the LA Lakers holding a 6-10 record in those encounters. He is the focal point of the entire offense and was on a scoring tear until his sudden injury late last month.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I expect him back sooner than later. It would be okay if you were one of the Top 3 seeds and missed 3-4 games, but you're the 9th seed and you aren't going anywhere without LeBron James." @ShannonSharpe on LeBron expected to miss another game with knee soreness:"I expect him back sooner than later. It would be okay if you were one of the Top 3 seeds and missed 3-4 games, but you're the 9th seed and you aren't going anywhere without LeBron James." .@ShannonSharpe on LeBron expected to miss another game with knee soreness:"I expect him back sooner than later. It would be okay if you were one of the Top 3 seeds and missed 3-4 games, but you're the 9th seed and you aren't going anywhere without LeBron James." https://t.co/A1xmddf843

James was forcing his way into the MVP conversation, as he was dominating the league in this his 19th season. James still leads the league in terms of the most 30-point outings despite missing 16 games.

The LA Lakers currently hold a record of 25-27 and are the ninth seed in the West. They aren't expected to win many games if James continues to be out, and yet they also know they can't force the 37-year-old superstar to play in any games until he is 100% fit again.

