$210,000,000 Charles Barkley jokes about changing times with ESPN switch

Charles Barkley is perhaps sports TV’s most entertaining and highly sought-after personality. Barkley, who is an integral part of the Inside the NBA crew along with Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, hardly holds back his punches. Chuck as he's known on the show, never hesitates to say what he wants to express, even if it lands him in trouble sometimes.

As the NBA prepares to shift to a new broadcast deal, reports surfaced that the beloved show "Inside the NBA" would stop airing. But on Monday, ESPN announced that starting with the 2025-26 NBA season, the show would air on their network on special occasions. TNT Sports will produce the Emmy Award-winning program while the broadcasting rights have been licensed to ESPN.

Barkley’s contract with TNT, which will be honored despite the new licensing arrangement, is massive. He signed a new 10-year deal with the network in 2022 that could be worth up to $210 million.

On Tuesday, Charles Barkley had this to say about the latest development:

"Times have changed, Kenny [Smith]. We gotta go back to kissing a**."

Fans consider the quartet of Barkley, O’Neal, Smith, and Johnson as one of the best in the business and ESPN has for long had to compete with the show. Interestingly, Chuck hasn’t minced his words when trolling the rival network in the past.

In 2016, Charles Barkley said he wouldn’t work for ESPN as the network would work him “like a dog.” Barkley added that he would take home a “puny check.”

Charles Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” crew will cover the NBA Finals

In the current broadcasting deal that runs till the end of this season, ESPN (ABC) has had exclusive rights to cover the NBA Finals. Inside the NBA would wrap up their coverage during the conference finals.

While the Inside the NBA crew would go on vacation, Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews and other notable personalities from ESPN would get to be a part of the coverage of the NBA finals.

With the new deal, fans can finally get what they have been clamoring for. Inside the NBA will be part of the coverage during the NBA Finals. ESPN’s regular programs such as “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown" will continue to air as well, alongside ESPN's newest addition which will air on the network starting next season.

