"$25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans stunned as Josh Giddey inks $100M deal with Bulls after rollercoaster drama

The Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey agreed to a deal on Tuesday after a lengthy contract negotiation. Giddey inked a four-year, $100 million deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported via X. The Australian guard will be under contract until the 2028-29 NBA season.There have been rumors of a stalemate between Giddey and the Bulls during the winter. Initially, the 6-foot-8 guard wanted a contract that would allow him to earn at least $30 million annually. However, the best offer that Chicago had at the time was a four-year deal that would give the player $20 million per season.Fortunately for both sides, they were able to reach a compromise.&quot;Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN,&quot; Charania tweeted on Tuesday.After the report was made, fans revealed their thoughts on Giddey's new contract with the Bulls. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg (I'd) be sick,&quot; a fan said.LuKai @DelusionalMFFLLINK@ShamsCharania 25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg id be sick&quot;What was the point of overpaying him when nobody was going to pay him this,&quot; another fan pointed out.&quot;The contract stalemate that no one in Chicago cared about is now over,&quot; one fan said.Other fans have a different perspective on Josh Giddey's new deal.&quot;OKC won a title but CHI got a steal in Giddey,&quot; someone commented.LINESTAR DFS &amp;amp; PROPS @LineStarAppLINK@ShamsCharania OKC won a title but CHI got a steal in Giddey&quot;Knew it was coming good deal for both parties,&quot; a comment read.&quot;I think that’s a pretty good deal. He is still very young so has alot he can improve on,&quot; another fan commented.Last season, Giddey played 70 games for the Bulls, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists on a career-high 37.8% shooting from 3-point range.According to Matthew Geist, a sports content creator, Giddey's new deal is tied at No. 72 with Miles Bridges, Trey Murphy III and Fred VanVleet. All four players will earn $25 million next season.Josh Giddey energizes the Bulls' fanbase after signing a new dealThe Chicago Bulls are ready to take on the new challenge of the 2025-26 season. With Josh Giddey's new deal, Chicago looks to be competitive in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Following the contract agreement, the former OKC Thunder player posted a photo of himself wearing the team's uniform at the United Center.He energized the audience with a straightforward Instagram post that just tagged the team's page. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Giddey is excited for a new season with the Bulls. Although the team didn't win a lot last season, they showed great promise and even made the play-in tournament.