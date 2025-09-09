  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Josh Giddey
  • "$25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans stunned as Josh Giddey inks $100M deal with Bulls after rollercoaster drama

"$25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans stunned as Josh Giddey inks $100M deal with Bulls after rollercoaster drama

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 09, 2025 22:27 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Josh Giddey's new contract with the Chicago Bulls (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey agreed to a deal on Tuesday after a lengthy contract negotiation. Giddey inked a four-year, $100 million deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported via X. The Australian guard will be under contract until the 2028-29 NBA season.

Ad

There have been rumors of a stalemate between Giddey and the Bulls during the winter. Initially, the 6-foot-8 guard wanted a contract that would allow him to earn at least $30 million annually. However, the best offer that Chicago had at the time was a four-year deal that would give the player $20 million per season.

Fortunately for both sides, they were able to reach a compromise.

"Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN," Charania tweeted on Tuesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After the report was made, fans revealed their thoughts on Giddey's new contract with the Bulls. Here are some of what the fans said.

"25 mil for the man who lost them Cooper Flagg (I'd) be sick," a fan said.
Ad
"What was the point of overpaying him when nobody was going to pay him this," another fan pointed out.
"The contract stalemate that no one in Chicago cared about is now over," one fan said.

Other fans have a different perspective on Josh Giddey's new deal.

"OKC won a title but CHI got a steal in Giddey," someone commented.
Ad
Ad
"Knew it was coming good deal for both parties," a comment read.
"I think that’s a pretty good deal. He is still very young so has alot he can improve on," another fan commented.

Last season, Giddey played 70 games for the Bulls, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists on a career-high 37.8% shooting from 3-point range.

According to Matthew Geist, a sports content creator, Giddey's new deal is tied at No. 72 with Miles Bridges, Trey Murphy III and Fred VanVleet. All four players will earn $25 million next season.

Ad

Josh Giddey energizes the Bulls' fanbase after signing a new deal

The Chicago Bulls are ready to take on the new challenge of the 2025-26 season. With Josh Giddey's new deal, Chicago looks to be competitive in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Following the contract agreement, the former OKC Thunder player posted a photo of himself wearing the team's uniform at the United Center.

Ad

He energized the audience with a straightforward Instagram post that just tagged the team's page.

Josh Giddey is excited for a new season with the Bulls. Although the team didn't win a lot last season, they showed great promise and even made the play-in tournament.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications