25-year-old Sabrina Ionescu breaks WNBA regular season 3-pointer record, pushing Phoenix Mercury legend to 2nd spot

Sabrina Ionescu set a WNBA record for the highest number of 3-pointers made in a single regular season, now standing at 122 and counting, on Thursday night.

The New York Liberty star, who only joined the league in 2020, surpassed the record held by Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury, who made 121 in 2006.

Courtney Vandersloot found Ionescu in an open position in the corner, and Ionescu made the shot effortlessly to secure the record.

Ionescu is shooting an average of 7.9 3-pointers per game, with a success rate of 44%, making 3.5 per game this season.

In June, Ionescu drilled eight triples in a single game, which is only behind Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Mitchell, who both sank nine triples in a game.

Taurasi remains the WNBA leader for 3-point field goals made with 1,361. Sue Bird is a distant second with 1,001.

Huge year for Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty

During the WNBA All-Star weekend in July, the New York Liberty star accumulated 37 points in the last round of the 3-Point Contest, setting the highest individual round record in WNBA history for a 3-Point Contest.

She also achieved an impressive streak of 20 consecutive made shots, which is better than Craig Hodges' record of 19 from the 1991 NBA 3-Point Contest.

Ionescu's performance even left Stephen Curry in awe.

“Ridiculous!” Curry said on X (formerly Twitter).

Curry has served as a mentor to Ionescu, and both are widely regarded as among the top shooters in their leagues.

“I talk to (Curry) regularly,” Ionescu told DimeMag. “It's always a full circle moment to be able to grow up watching them on TV and on a court, and then be able to pick up the phone and call them if you need to.”

The Liberty hold a 31-7 record, securing the top position in the WNBA Eastern Conference.

Ionescu has played a pivotal role in the Liberty’s success, contributing 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 34 outings.

The Liberty are looking for their first championship.