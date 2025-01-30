$26,000,000 Heat guard under scrutiny in illegal betting probe as NBA investigates Jontay Porter-like case

Amid the Jimmy Butler saga, another member of the Miami Heat finds themselves in the headlines. Reports emerged on Thursday that veteran guard Terry Rozier could be connected to an illegal betting scandal.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Rozier is being looked into for allegedly manipulating his performances to aid bettors. This situation drew comparisons to the Jontay Porter case last season. Porter was found guilty of helping gamblers win big sums and eventually received a lifetime ban from the NBA.

This investigation was launched in 20223 due to strange betting activities. At the time this is being written, Rozier has not been accused of any wrongdoings.

The league investigated Porter for similar reasons and found he was leaking confidential information to aid bettors. He also placed bets on NBA games from other people's accounts, breaking league rules.

Rozier joined the Heat midway through last season in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran guard is on the tail end of a $96.2 million contract he signed in 2021. Rozier is set to earn $24.9 million this season, followed by $26.6 million in 2025-26.

NBA spokesperson releases statement regarding Heat guard Terry Rozier

Shortly after this news emerged, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass issued a statement on the matter. They investigated the betting patterns from March 2023 but did not find Terry Rozier in any violation of league rules. The NBA plans to cooperate with the federal government as they investigate the Miami Heat guard.

"In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans. The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation,” Bass said, per Chris Haynes.

This investigation adds more off-court drama to the Heat as they try to remain afloat in the second half of the season. While more opportunity has opened up in the absence of Jimmy Butler, Rozier's production has dropped this season. He is splitting time between the starting lineup and the second unit, averaging just 11.9 points and 2.9 assists while shooting just 28.8% from beyond the arc.

The league has concluded its investigation, so Rozier shouldn't expect punishment from the NBA for this scandal. However, he could face other repercussions if the U.S. Attorney's Office comes to a different conclusion.

