$27,000,000 Maverick Naji Marshall expresses fury over fake Nico Harrison reply

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall was furious with fans on X today. The 27-year-old recently went live on Instagram where he was spotted smoking a cigar on what seemed to be a golf course. Marshall’s live was posted on X, which is when an account impersonating Nico Harrison sent out a sarcastic message implying that the 27-year-old was on vacation:

Ad

“This is a no no, thank you for posting this. I will look into some trade options. We continue to stress that you cannot take a vacation on the mavericks watch if you want to be cut from the cloth of the greats.”

Marshall didn’t take kindly to the fan’s joke and replied, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Vacation or a tee time ??? Y’all weird I’m genuinely starting not to like y’all!!!!!!!!” wrote Marshall

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naji Marshall has been one of the Mavericks’ more consistent players this season having played 53 out of 66 games. He averages 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while essentially being a bench player. The 27-year-old has been getting more minutes lately as the Mavericks deal with an injury crisis.

As a result, his numbers have gone up and he is recording 25.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game over his last five outings. Naji Marshall currently has three years left on his contract which will net him $27,000,000 in salary, as per Spotrac.

Ad

Naji Marshall joined an elite Mavericks club following a stellar outing against the Phoenix Suns

Naji Marshall played 41 minutes in the Dallas Mavericks’ 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. He was one of the Mavs’ best players, recording 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. In doing so, Marshall became one of six Dallas players to record 34 points and 10 assists in a game, joining Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Aguirre, Michael Finley, Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic.

Ad

27-year-old Marshall has been one of the few players who have picked up the slack in the absence of the Mavs’ best players. In fact, Marshall has put up better numbers than Thompson who has recorded 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last five games.

If these two can keep contributing at this level, the Mavericks might end up scraping away a playoff spot. The team is currently 10th in the Western Conference (33-33).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.