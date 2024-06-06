273m subscribed YouTuber MrBeast makes bold prediction for NBA Finals

This season, the NBA Finals feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Before Game 1 tips off on Thursday night, one famous internet personality gave his championship prediction.

Over the past few days, countless fans and analysts have shared their NBA Finals outcomes. Among those to do so is YouTube star MrBeast. He believes that the Mavericks are going to take down the Celtics in six games.

"Mavs and 6," Mr Beast wrote.

MrBeast is known for the large-scale productions he posts on YouTube. His channel is one of the largest on the platform with 273 million subscribers. In his latest video, MrBeast paid two contestants $10,000 for every day they survived in the wilderness.

The Celtics represent the Eastern Conference in the finals after being head and shoulders above the competition all season. Meanwhile, the Mavericks battled their way to the grand stage after entering the playoffs as the fifth seed.

The 2024 finals will have no shortage of drama, as there are countless underlying storylines. Among the most notable is Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis facing off against their former teams.

Game 1 is set to tip off Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

Stephen A. Smith makes his 2024 NBA Finals prediction

Among the countless other people to give their 2024 NBA Finals prediction is Stephen A. Smith. Similar to MrBeast, he thinks Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will pull it off against the Boston Celtics.

"I got the Dallas Mavericks pull the upset and winning this series," Stephen A. said. "I don't like them in a Game 7 in Boston, I like them in six in Dallas.

"Could they win a Game 7 in Boston? Sure. But could they lose in seven, yes they could. But the greatness of Luka Doncic is something I think we got to be prepared to behold."

Despite dealing with a knee injury, Doncic has been one of the top individual performers this postseason. Through the first three rounds, he is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Doncic kicked things up a notch in the conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 32.4 points a game.

Before giving his NBA Finals prediction, Stephen A. touched on some possible key players in this series. The first was Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to make his return from injury. With the seven-footer back in the lineup, he feels the Celtics' defense will be more formidable.

The other player Stephen A. brought up was Kyrie Irving. Due to the Celtics having an abundance of offensive firepower, the Mavericks need strong scoring outings from their stars. Irving had offensive troubles in Round 2 against the OKC Thunder. Against the Timberwolves, he averaged 27.0 points on 49.0% shooting.