"2nd best odds to win title" - Colin Cowherd makes major prediction about Nuggets after Denver stacks talent around Nikola Jokic with offseason moves

At the start of the NBA free agency, the Denver Nuggets made significant moves to address their problems. Last season, the team struggled with shooting. The front office's solution? Trade Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and sign Bruce Brown to a one-year deal.

The team's actions on the first day immediately improved their shooting and added more depth. On Monday, they signed Tim Hardaway Jr. on a one-year deal, adding another lethal outside shooter who shot 36.8 percent last season. Also, they traded center Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for Jonas Valančiūnas.

Valančiūnas - an excellent starting center throughout his career - will now be a backup of Nikola Jokic, adding more depth to the team's second unit.

After the moves Denver made, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd applauded the front office and went so far as to predict that they have the best odds of winning the championship.

"Michael Porter's [Jr.] really talented, they moved off him and just brought in a couple of shooters," Cowherd said. "And suddenly, the odds now have Denver as the second-best odds to win the title.

"They just got this guy (Porter) Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown. Brown won't even start, rotational guy. Second, third guy off the bench. Johnson, always like can hit threes... All of a sudden the odds go above Houston. It's OKC, it's Denver and I don't disagree that [Nikola] Jokic does not need KD, he doesn't need Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he doesn't need a big trade.

Cowherd was confident in predicting that the Nuggets would win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

"If I had to flip a coin today and say who wins the NBA Championship next season I would say Denver."

Denver didn't advance past the second round of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs. But given their moves in the market, many believe they could be a threat in the Western Conference.

Aaron Gordon reacts to Brown's return to the Nuggets

Bruce Brown - a key player in the Nuggets' 2023 NBA title win - was known for his exceptional two-way play and loved by fans but was let go by Denver. He ended up joining the Indiana Pacers.

Aaron Gordon was excited about his return, posting on Instagram.

Gordon reacts to Brown's return on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Aaron Gordon)

During his time with the Nuggets, Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot 35.8% from three.

