  • "2nd team would smoke 1 and 3 by a mile" - Fans erupt after key stars miss 2024-25 All-NBA First Team honors

"2nd team would smoke 1 and 3 by a mile" - Fans erupt after key stars miss 2024-25 All-NBA First Team honors

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 24, 2025 00:43 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

On Friday, the names of the All-NBA First Team were reported by NBA insider Shams Charania, along with the players who made it to the Second and Third Teams. Right away, fans posted their enthusiastic responses to this lineup reveal on social media — particularly when it came to the First Team.

Headlining the First Team were the 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the two other MVP finalists. The Second Team included two NBA icons, while the Third Team had some young, up-and-coming stars.

While all the names tweeted by Charania are top-tier hoopers, fans argued that certain players would have been better picks for the First Team.

Evidently, the support for LeBron James remains strong even after his 22nd year in the league. To James' credit, he was still a formidable competitor this past season, averaging 24.4 ppg on 51.3% shooting from the field, along with 7.8 rpg and 8.2 apg.

Though a number of fans have taken aim at the inclusion of Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell in the First Team, the numbers show that they have a strong case for the accolade. Both Tatum (28.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 5.4 apg) and Mitchell (29.6 ppg on 44.3% FG shooting) made the top 10 in scoring, and more importantly, they led their respective teams to the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, other fans sparked a debate involving the selections for the Second Team and Third Team as well.

While all the players cited by these fans had impressive statistics, there were only so many players that could make the cut in the All-NBA selections. With this award now in the history books, all eyes will turn back to the ultimate race for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

All-NBA First Team: Jayson Tatum joins three other players as unanimous selection

Though many skeptics have reacted negatively to Tatum's selection as a member of the All-NBA First Team, there appears to have been no doubt on the part of the voters who had the power to select the roster.

As reported by Boston Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell, Tatum — along with three other MVP-caliber players — got a first-place nod from every voter in the selection process.

The other unanimous First Team selections were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetetokounmpo.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
