"2nd team would smoke 1 and 3 by a mile" - Fans erupt after key stars miss 2024-25 All-NBA First Team honors

On Friday, the names of the All-NBA First Team were reported by NBA insider Shams Charania, along with the players who made it to the Second and Third Teams. Right away, fans posted their enthusiastic responses to this lineup reveal on social media — particularly when it came to the First Team.
Headlining the First Team were the 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the two other MVP finalists. The Second Team included two NBA icons, while the Third Team had some young, up-and-coming stars.
While all the names tweeted by Charania are top-tier hoopers, fans argued that certain players would have been better picks for the First Team.
Evidently, the support for LeBron James remains strong even after his 22nd year in the league. To James' credit, he was still a formidable competitor this past season, averaging 24.4 ppg on 51.3% shooting from the field, along with 7.8 rpg and 8.2 apg.
Though a number of fans have taken aim at the inclusion of Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell in the First Team, the numbers show that they have a strong case for the accolade. Both Tatum (28.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 5.4 apg) and Mitchell (29.6 ppg on 44.3% FG shooting) made the top 10 in scoring, and more importantly, they led their respective teams to the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, other fans sparked a debate involving the selections for the Second Team and Third Team as well.
While all the players cited by these fans had impressive statistics, there were only so many players that could make the cut in the All-NBA selections. With this award now in the history books, all eyes will turn back to the ultimate race for the Larry O'Brien trophy.
All-NBA First Team: Jayson Tatum joins three other players as unanimous selection
Though many skeptics have reacted negatively to Tatum's selection as a member of the All-NBA First Team, there appears to have been no doubt on the part of the voters who had the power to select the roster.
As reported by Boston Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell, Tatum — along with three other MVP-caliber players — got a first-place nod from every voter in the selection process.
The other unanimous First Team selections were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetetokounmpo.
