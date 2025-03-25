2x NBA All-Star snubs LeBron James and Michael Jordan in GOAT debate for $62,587,158 revolutionary figure

The NBA GOAT debate usually involves just two legends, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Some might put in Kobe Bryant from time to time, while others just prefer their favorite player. However, a two-time All-Star recently named Steph Curry as the greatest ever for changing the game.

Victor Oladipo had Quinn Cook as his guest for the second episode of his "The Inner Court" podcast on YouTube. They discussed a variety of topics, including the Golden State Warriors superstar, who is earning around $62.59 million this season.

Cook played with Curry in Golden State, so he knows how the sharpshooter operated. Oladipo went far and beyond by calling the four-time NBA champion his GOAT.

"I would consider him the the best ever," Oladipo said. "I would consider him that because he's supposed to be playing golf. If you really look at him, he's supposed to be playing golf. ...He's changed the game completely, and just like you said something so profound, I saw him, I had to guard him, you know what I'm saying?

"It's really different and he has changed the game so drastically that guys shoot 50 3s a game now and that's only because of him," he added.

(from 0:14 mark onwards)

Victor Oladipo was in the NBA for a decade, playing for five teams. He had his best years with the Indiana Pacers, wherein he was a two-time All-Star in 2018 and 2019. However, injuries plagued him over the past few years, and he has not played since Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry gave a lot of teams and players nightmares throughout his career. At 37, he continues to haunt the Western Conference and might be primed to make another run at a championship with Jimmy Butler in tow.

Draymond Green believes Steph Curry is in the GOAT conversations

Draymond Green believes Steph Curry is in the GOAT conversations. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made a compelling argument earlier this month about Steph Curry being included in the GOAT conversations. Curry's teammate, Draymond Green, agreed with the Hall of Famer, which is not surprising considering he won four titles with the greatest shooter ever.

Green explained on "The Draymond Green Show" that no one in basketball history has been guarded like Curry:

"He 100 percent is in that conversation," Green said. "When you talk about what he does on the basketball court, with all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded."

Despite his age, Curry still commands the Warriors' offense and is the main priority for opposing defenses. His shooting can control a game regardless of the score or time left on the clock.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors back to the NBA Finals this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

