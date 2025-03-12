2x NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury attempts to wrestle back signature shoe brand in ambitious plan

During his peak years in the NBA, Stephon Marbury was among the select group of superstars to have his own signature shoe. Now, almost two decades later, the former All-Star is looking to revive his brand.

While speaking with Complex, Marbury reflected on his "Starbury" line from the 2000s. Ahead of a new generation of athletes being ushered in, the longtime point guard wants to get back in the shoe game.

As of now, Stephon Marbury's goal is to have his brand relaunched and have products back on the shelves in the summer of 2025.

“I want to drop it next summer,” Marbury said. “Because after 2025, going into 2030, we’re going to see a whole new breed of athletes.”

Marbury had a one-of-a-kind basketball journey after being the fourth overall pick in 1996. He spent 13 years in the NBA, where he was a two-time All-Star and landed on two All-NBA teams. Marbury had multiple stops in the league but is most remembered for his time with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

After being out of the NBA in 2009, Marbury went on to become a superstar in China. He extended his career 13 more years overseas, eight as a player and five as a head coach.

Stephon Marbury feels past experiences will help him as he attempts to relaunch 'Starbury' brand

After opening up on his aspirations to bring back "Starbury," Stephon Marbury reflected on how things will be different this time around. With more knowledge and a better understanding, the former NBA star is confident the relaunch can be successful.

"Now with all of what I've learned and all of what I've done, I can actually put everything together," Marbury said. "Then do it all over again with a way better structure, with a way better infrastructure."

Stephon Marbury also cited his time in China as something he thinks will help him as he rebuilds the Starbury brand.

"It's a blessing to have gone through that and then go to a place where they produce everything that's pretty much in here," Marbury said. "It's made in China."

When Starbury first launched in 2006, the shoe line featured four sneakers. Three were for basketball, while one was a lifestyle sneaker that could be worn daily. What stood out most about Starbuys was how affordable they were, only selling for around $15. The brand eventually expanded to more signatures and other clothing products.

The brand would hang for about three years before coming to an end in 2009. Now, a reinvigerated Marbury aims to have a longer runway in his second launch of the famous brand.

