Reports: 2x NBA champion becomes minority owner of National Women's Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham FC

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures is an investment company he started in partnership with Rich Kleiman. They announced the completion of a minority stake investment in a National Women’s Soccer League club.

NJ/NY Gotham FC was founded in 2006 and the club has now played nine seasons in the NWSL. The team finished the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship as a runner-up after losing to Portland Thorns FC in a penalty shoot-out.

Kevin Durant’s firm reportedly tries to focus on women in sports. The company invested in women’s sports-focused media platform Just Women’s Sports last May as well as athlete-centric Athletes Unlimited.

When asked about his investment in the team, Kevin Durant responded by saying:

“We’re focused on continuing to build our imprint in women’s sports, which has been a business priority for 35V for some time. Gotham FC is a New York area team with a lot of talent on and off the field, and there’s a ton of potential for our team to help them grow.”

Ed Nalbandian, the owner of Gotham FC, was elated to have Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman on board, stating:

“This is another big step forward for our franchise. Kevin and Rich are two of the most influential people in sports and their work in the business and entertainment world and their significant investment in Gotham FC illustrates the potential of our club."

The two-time NBA champion’s ownership of NJ/NY Gotham FC is the second sports team he now owns a part of. In 2020, Kevin Durant acquired a five-percent stake in the Philadelphia Union — a team that plays in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

In the previous MLS season, the Philadelphia Union lost in the conference finals, to the ultimate winner of the season — New York City FC.

Kevin Durant looking ahead after a disappointing run in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Kevin Durant did not look like himself as he faced the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets entered the season as the favorites to win it all, but their season went through much turbulence — similar to the LA Lakers.

Just Women’s Sports @justwsports Co-founded by two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, @35ventures will assist with content creation, social media support, player relations, and community outreach. Co-founded by two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, @35ventures will assist with content creation, social media support, player relations, and community outreach. https://t.co/J5u9lDyjaf

Durant averaged 26.3 points in the series, but shot just 38.6% from the field. The Nets were swept at home, with the Celtics’ defense prevailing — going against all expectations.

A team stacked with superstars like Irving and Durant getting eliminated in the first-round was something no one considered.

Despite the criticism Durant received after the sweep, he will be looking forward to next season to redeem himself. He is expected to run it back with the Nets and Irving as he tries to compete for a title.

Edited by Adam Dickson