2x Super Bowl champ sparks major debate after claiming Jalen Brunson beats Steph Curry Curry in 1 aspect: "Scores better 1 on 1"

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy believes that Jalen Brunson can score better than Steph Curry in one-on-one matchups. Brunson and Curry are two of the best point guards in the league today.

Ad

Curry is the bigger draw between the two players given his accolades and his star power. However, the former NFL player McCoy thinks that Brunson is superior in one-on-one situations.

McCoy clarified that he is a Curry fan. Despite this fact, he can't be biased about his favorite player and can't help but acknowledge Jalen Brunson's abilities. The football star then explained that Curry works better with a structured team:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This might not be popular becuase I'm a Steph Curry fan, but I would say 1 on 1, I think (Jalen) Brunson scores better than Steph 1 on 1. But what I'm saying is, when you got the right team, the stucture, now Steph can be Steph."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Brunson, in McCoy's perspective, is a better matchup compared to Curry in scoring, the former NFL star believes that the New York Knicks need to provide their star guard with a better team that can help him flourish.

Jalen Brunson has full confidence in Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

The Knicks are now in their offseason after getting knocked out of the playoffs. The Indiana Pacers defeated the Knicks in six games of the Eastern Conference finals. With that said, one of the biggest questions right now is if Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will still serve as the team's head coach next season after a flop season.

Ad

Jalen Brunson expressed his thoughts on Thibodeau. He believes that Thibodeau is still the coach the Knicks should roll with.

"Is that a real question right now," Brunson said during the postgame press conference. "You just asked me if I believe (Tom Thibodeau) is the right guy. Yes. Come on."

Since Thibodeau's hiring in 2020, he immediately ended the Knicks' seven-season playoff drought. He was then named the 2021 Coach of the Year. Now he's taken the Knicks to their first ECF appearance since 2000.

What do you think of LeSean McCoy's comments on Jalen Brunson and Steph Curry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More