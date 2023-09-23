3 of the biggest rivalries in the NBA today

Rivalries in the NBA often take the league to unprecedented heights. Basketball’s biggest stage almost went out if not for the heated battles between Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics and Magic Johnson’s LA Lakers. From the ‘80s, the Detroit Pistons’ no-holds-barred slugfest against the Chicago Bulls defined the NBA early in the ‘90s. The LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings during the peak Shaq-Kobe era was another memorable rivalry that fans still remember.

The last biggest rivalry in the NBA was during LeBron James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “King James” and the Cavaliers battled Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors for the championship for four straight years.

Today’s NBA hasn’t had those kinds of heated confrontations but there are still simmering conflicts when some teams and individuals meet. They still make the league as interesting and even controversial as ever.

Here are a few of the hottest NBA rivalries today:

#3, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors faced off during the 2022 playoffs. Ja Morant, the uber-confident and brash young superstar of the Grizzlies together with Dillon Brooks engaged the Warriors in some nasty trash talk.

An injury to Morant ruined what might have been a thrilling series as the Dubs won in six games. The trash-talking didn’t end there, though. The back-and-forth on social media between “G12” and Draymond Green pushed for a rematch on Christmas Day the following season.

Up next for the Memphis Grizzlies were LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Brooks was again central to the sub-headline as one of the NBA’s biggest villains provoked “King James.”

The Lakers responded with a 40-point thumping of the Grizzlies in closeout Game 6. James took a shot at Brooks after the LA Lakers booted out the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs:

"Unlike you little 'm a grown a** man.

"Big shoes to fill grown a** pants.

"Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents.

"Its apparent you're staring at a legend.

"Who, put a few little in the they place before.

"Trying to eat without saying they grace before!"

Dillon Brooks will no longer be with Memphis next season but Marcus Smart will fill in his role. If they make the playoffs, the Grizzlies could renew that rivalry with the Lakers or the Warriors.

#2, Devin Booker vs. Luka Doncic

In 2022, the Phoenix Suns had the best record in the Western Conference and were favored against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. Both teams have been trading barbs throughout the series but the ante went up in Game 5 when Phoenix took a 3-2 lead.

Instead of wilting, Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to a stunning upset of the Suns. Along the way, he got back at Devin Booker who kept trolling the Mavs guard in Phoenix’s Game 5 win.

Both superstars couldn’t let things pass when they met again last season. They usually end up trash-talking at each other.

The Dallas Mavericks have retooled and could meet the Phoenix Suns again in the playoffs. If they do, the Luka Doncic-Devin Booker rivalry will be a major headline of that series.

#1, Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

The Luka Doncic-Devin Booker rivalry might top the list in most cases. However, since basketball is a team sports, it's team competition that takes precedence over individual matchups.

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat have met in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years, including the last two. In 2022 and 2023 the battle for the conference championship went the full seven games.

Whether NBA superstar Damian Lillard lands in Miami or not, the rivalry between these two teams is not likely to go away any time soon. Some key players from both sides will be missing next season but the competition promises to be just as fierce.