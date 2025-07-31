"3 more bums making more money than Brunson" - NBA fans explode as Knicks sign $150M extension with Mikal Bridges keeping Nova trio together in NY

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Mikal Bridges would be signing a four-year, $150 million extension with the New York Knicks. This deal brings back a key piece that helped the Knicks franchise reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.The news of this extension, which ensures that the Villanova trio of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart will be intact for next season, was met with different reactions on social media. Many netizens voiced their displeasure towards the value of Bridges' new contract.&quot;Officially 3 more bums making more money than Brunson,&quot; one netizen tweeted. Bones🦴 @Boness305LINKOfficially 3 more bums making more money than BrunsonNetsFrequent @Nets_FrequentLINKNets fleeced the Knicks. Bridges fleeced the KnicksRB @RBPhillyTakeLINKThis is a lot of money for a role playerKaden @PlayoffKadenLINKSmart to pay someone that bad in the playoffsNotably, Bridges was said to have taken a &quot;slight discount&quot; as he was actually eligible for a $156 million deal.On the other hand, some fans took a more optimistic tone in their response to Bridges' contract extension.&quot;yall dont realize how important availability is dude can give u 17+ a game maybe 20 if he takes a leap into next season and never miss one for sure worth it,&quot; one fan commented on X. 🇵🇷𝓤𝓖𝓘𝓞🇿🇦 💎 @PengPantheress_LINKyall dont realize how important availability is dude can give u 17+ a game maybe 20 if he takes a leap into next season and never miss one for sure worth itRexMonte @Sc0ttTheRobotLINKSounds about right. Good for himThough the Knicks had till next summer to cut a new deal with Bridges, the team has apparently opted to secure the 6-foot-6 wing player even before the 2025-26 season tips off. According to Charania, Bridges' new deal also includes a trade kicker and a player option for 2029-30.During the Knicks' 2024-25 campaign, Bridges played all 82 regular season games, putting up 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The former Villanova star was also present for every game in the playoffs, where he averaged 15.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 1.7 spg.Analyst: Mikal Bridges extension helps Knicks achieve &quot;flexibility to operate under both aprons&quot;While there's no doubt that Bridges has secured a lucrative contract for himself, an NBA analyst says that the Knicks also benefitted from the deal they made with the seven-year pro.After the Bridges extension was reported, NBA insider Bobby Marks posted a graphic on X to illustrate how this re-signing helps the Knicks.&quot;The Jalen Brunson extension last year and now Mikal Bridges, has given New York flexibility to operate under both aprons,&quot; Marks tweeted.In the graphic posted by Marks, the Knicks' total player salaries for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons are currently below the first and second aprons. Marks attributes this flexibility to the pay cuts that Bridges and Brunson agreed to in their respective extensions.