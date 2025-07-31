  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "3 more bums making more money than Brunson" - NBA fans explode as Knicks sign $150M extension with Mikal Bridges keeping Nova trio together in NY

"3 more bums making more money than Brunson" - NBA fans explode as Knicks sign $150M extension with Mikal Bridges keeping Nova trio together in NY

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 31, 2025 23:43 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Mikal Bridges would be signing a four-year, $150 million extension with the New York Knicks. This deal brings back a key piece that helped the Knicks franchise reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

Ad

The news of this extension, which ensures that the Villanova trio of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart will be intact for next season, was met with different reactions on social media. Many netizens voiced their displeasure towards the value of Bridges' new contract.

"Officially 3 more bums making more money than Brunson," one netizen tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Notably, Bridges was said to have taken a "slight discount" as he was actually eligible for a $156 million deal.

On the other hand, some fans took a more optimistic tone in their response to Bridges' contract extension.

"yall dont realize how important availability is dude can give u 17+ a game maybe 20 if he takes a leap into next season and never miss one for sure worth it," one fan commented on X.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Though the Knicks had till next summer to cut a new deal with Bridges, the team has apparently opted to secure the 6-foot-6 wing player even before the 2025-26 season tips off. According to Charania, Bridges' new deal also includes a trade kicker and a player option for 2029-30.

During the Knicks' 2024-25 campaign, Bridges played all 82 regular season games, putting up 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The former Villanova star was also present for every game in the playoffs, where he averaged 15.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 1.7 spg.

Ad

Analyst: Mikal Bridges extension helps Knicks achieve "flexibility to operate under both aprons"

While there's no doubt that Bridges has secured a lucrative contract for himself, an NBA analyst says that the Knicks also benefitted from the deal they made with the seven-year pro.

After the Bridges extension was reported, NBA insider Bobby Marks posted a graphic on X to illustrate how this re-signing helps the Knicks.

Ad
"The Jalen Brunson extension last year and now Mikal Bridges, has given New York flexibility to operate under both aprons," Marks tweeted.

In the graphic posted by Marks, the Knicks' total player salaries for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons are currently below the first and second aprons. Marks attributes this flexibility to the pay cuts that Bridges and Brunson agreed to in their respective extensions.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications