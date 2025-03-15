3× NBA All-Star predicts $35,147,000 PG led team with Cooper Flagg to emulate Detroit Pistons

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has predicted that if Cooper Flagg goes to the Charlotte Hornets during the 2025 draft, the LaMelo Ball-led team will emulate the Detroit Pistons.

During March 13’s episode of his podcast, "Gil’s Arena," the host was asked about the best option for Cooper Flag between the Hornets, the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz.

These three teams currently have the best odds to land 2025’s No. 1 pick. Arenas picked the Hornets and went on to explain his choice:

“For his success, probably Hornets, because you have a point guard, you have a shooting guard. You don’t have to be great at the beginning.”

Arenas continued:

“See Brandon Miller like he’s a 2, so I can move him, I can have him and Melo at the backcourt. Now, him (Flagg) and Miles Bridges, you know whoever has the better matchup, I got you guys at the 3-4 and then Mark Williams at the 5. That team instantly will be like the Detroit Pistons.”

Arenas also shed light on some of Flagg’s qualities that would make this possible:

“Cooper Flagg, he defends. He’s like a old school white boy, they out there playing hard as a motherf***er.”

Cooper Flagg made a total of 32 appearances for Duke this season and most of his time was spent playing as a small forward. He recorded 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The 18-year-old was also ever-present on defense, recording 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

It would surely be exciting to see Flagg play next to LaMelo Ball, who is set to earn $35,147,000 this season, as per Spotrac.

Cooper Flagg missed Duke's ACC Tournament semifinals against UNC

Flagg, who has been stellar for Duke during his freshman year, was unfortunately missing from the lineup for Friday's semifinals game against UNC. The 18-year-old tweaked his ankle during the team's quarterfinal game against Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils managed to win 78-70 but lost Cooper Flagg in the process.

Luckily, the team was able to edge out UNC in a 74-71 win off the back of Kon Knueppel, who led the team in scoring with 17 points and also added three assists and four rebounds.

The Blue Devils will now face the Louisville Cardinals on March 15. Unfortunately, Duke will once again be without its best player as Cooper Flagg is set to miss another game due to the same injury.

