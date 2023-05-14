3 NBA coaches who got fired during 2022-23 season

The NBA can be one of the most volatile associations in the world. With every team wanting to contend for a championship every year, each organization tends to make drastic moves for the betterment of their teams.

These changes include trading players, replacing coaching staff, and even renaming executives. Every person on-and-off the court plays a significant role in the team's success.

However, to attain that success, sometimes teams need to let go of a few pieces to find new ones that could fit the puzzle. One good example is when several NBA teams fired their head coaches this season. Guys like Mike Budenholzer, Steve Nash, and Monty Williams have all been let go by their respective teams due to a desire for a change in direction.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While these coaches have proven their worth as the mentors of their respective teams, the executives grew tired of their methods and now want to try a different approach coming into the next season.

Mike Budenholzer and two other NBA coaches were fired during the 2022-23 season

Lets take a closer look:

#1 Mike Budenholzer

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

After a successful five-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, the organization decided to let go of coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer became the organization's most successful coach to lead the Bucks. He has a record of 271-120 in a span of five seasons. Mike also has the highest win rate of over 69%.

Aside from his impressive statistics, Budenholzer helped lead Milwaukee to their first championship since 1971 in 2021. Mike became one of two coaches alongside Larry Costello to win an NBA title for the Bucks.

#2 Steve Nash

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

What's impressive about Steve Nash was the fact that he had no NBA coaching experience prior to joining the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season. While the Nets received a lot of criticism for hiring him, Nash proved doubters wrong and helped transform the team into a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Steve Nash had a win percentage of 58.4%. While his coaching record is nothing impressive, he certainly did better than what everyone expected from a guy with no experience.

#3 Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Aside from Mike Budenholzer's departure from the Milwaukee Bucks, Monty Williams' firing from the Phoenix Suns also comes as a shocker to the NBA world. Williams was the only coach since the 90s who truly reshaped the Suns organization for the better. While he wasn't able to win a title in Phoenix, he undoubtedly transformed the team into a dominant force in the country.

In a coaching in a span of four seasons, Monty Williams became a two-time Coach of the Year award winner, lead Phoenix to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993 in 2021, and helped the Suns achieve the best record of 64-18 in the 2021-22 season.

Poll : 0 votes