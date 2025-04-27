3 pitfalls Lakers must avoid to close out Game 5 vs Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena

The LA Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-113 in Sunday's Game 4. The Lakers now face elimination as they trail the series 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven first-round series will be on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The teams split the first two games at Crypto.com Arena: the Timberwolves dominated the Lakers 117-95 in Game 1, while LA evened the series with a 94-85 Game 2 win. In Friday's Game 3 at a raucous Target Center in Minneapolis, the Lakers lost 116-104.

LA has some recurring issues throughout the series that they must correct to force a Game 6 and extend their season.

Getting outplayed by Minnesota's role players

While Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves on Sunday with 43 points, including two crucial free throws to seal the game, his teammates' vital play down the stretch was key.

Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels all delivered during the dying minutes. Reid and DiVincenzo combined to score 20 off the bench on 7-for-18 shooting (3-for-8 on 3-pointers). DiVincenzo also had five steals in 28 minutes.

The Lakers' role players must step up in Game 5 to avoid elimination and help carry the load. Forty-year-old LeBron James logged 46:14 minutes in Game 4.

Getting outscored in the fourth quarter

The Lakers were outscored in the fourth quarter of every game in this series. Even in the Lakers' lone win in Game 2, they were outscored in the final frame 20-13. They were able to hold on to that win as they built an 81-65 lead after three quarters.

In Game 4, the Lakers had a 94-84 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves outscored them 32-19 to take the victory. In Game 3 on Friday, Minnesota won the fourth 30-20, while in the Game 1 blowout, LA scored just 17 points against the Timberwolves' 23.

High turnovers that lead to points on the other end

The Lakers have turned the ball over 51 times in the series, averaging 12.8 turnovers per game. In comparison, the Timberwolves have committed 38 turnovers (9.5 per game).

Coach JJ Redick attributed their Game 3 loss to the 16-8 turnover disparity. Minnesota scored 28 points off the Lakers' turnovers.

"We’re gonna have some turnovers," Redick said postgame. "Sometimes they force you into turnovers, which they did. But we also had some unforced turnovers: over-dribbling, trying to draw fouls, dribbling into traffic, trying to do a little bit too much with the basketball."

In Game 4, the Lakers reduced their turnovers to just 10 — their lowest in the series. However, their turnovers generated 19 Minnesota points. In comparison, the Timberwolves turned the ball nine times, leading to just five LA points.

James has been down big in a playoff series before; it will be interesting to see if he can lead this Lakers squad to a comeback.

