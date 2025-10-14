3 players that are most likely to bounce back in 2026 feat. Joel Embiid

With the 2025-26 NBA season less than a week away, teams have been ramping up their preparations as they look to make a flying start. After a busy offseason of rebuilds and trades, fans and analysts remain optimistic about the new season.

However, injuries have hampered many teams in the NBA, including the runners-up, the Indiana Pacers, who have entered a complete rebuild after losing Tyrese Haliburton to an ACL injury. Furthermore, the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets have lost key players causing a sense of uncertainty.

While many teams have lost players to long-term injuries, few will welcome back key players to their roster after an underwhelming 2024-25 season. With that said, here are three players poised for a big comeback in 2026, including Joel Embiid.

3 players that are most likely to bounce back in 2026 ft. Joel Embiid

#1. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid endured a tough season last term, with the center appearing in 19 games all season. This was mostly down to a knee injury he sustained during the 2023-24 season, which was aggravated during the Paris Olympics. The injury caused him to miss the start of the season and while he eventually returned to the court, Embiid had to shut down his season in February.

Although he hasn’t played in a preseason game yet, Joel Embiid is listed as a game-time decision and reportedly took part fully in a scrimmage on Sunday. After a challenging year, the 2025-26 season could be a chance for the Philly star to bounce back.

The 76ers have assembled a strong supporting cast around Joel Embiid, featuring Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Additionally, Andre Drummond provides solid backup at center, helping to lighten Embiid's load. With the Eastern Conference significantly weakened due to injuries, this could be the perfect opportunity for Embiid to announce his return.

#2. Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson's NBA journey has been riddled with injuries, with the former No.1 pick struggling to remain fit during his six seasons in the league. Additionally, the forward's weight has been a topic of discussion among fans and analysts, with Williamon being viewed as one of the most overweight players in the league.

However, this narrative has started to change this season, with the Pelicans star showing off his weight loss at the team's media day in September, leaving many optimistic. Although yet to play 82 games since being drafted in 2019, Williamson could reach that mark this term. If able to do so, he could have his best season as a Pelicans player.

The team has invested smartly, bringing in the likes of Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney while drafting Jeremiah Fears, all of whom have gelled quickly alongside Williamson during preseason. With a roster catered to him and with a distinct change in his physical shape, Williamson could bounce back positively this season.

#3. Brandon Ingram - Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram is set to play his first full season with the Toronto Raptors this season after being traded from the Pelicans in February. The former Lakers star, similar to Embiid and Williamson, has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has yet to play an 82-game season in his career.

That could all change this season, with the forward coming in well-rested after a quiet offseason. Ingram played 18 games for the Pelicans before the trade and hasn’t seen action since, spending the time preparing with a full training camp in Toronto. The Raptors have also managed his preseason minutes carefully, giving him rest in alternate games to ensure he starts the season in peak condition.

This should be enough for Ingram to stay fit during the season, and with the support of players like Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Sandro Mamukelashvili, we could witness an outstanding year from the forward.

