3 players waived immediately after 2025 NBA trade deadline ft. Reggie Jackson

Following a very eventful NBA trade deadline, some of the players who were moved have found themselves waived by the teams they ended up with. And more is expected to follow suit especially those with expiring contracts.

As of this writing, three buyouts had been consummated involving the Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder and Utah Jazz.

Below are 3 players who had been waived by the teams they wound up with following the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

3 players waived following the 2025 NBA trade deadline

#1. Reggie Jackson (Washington Wizards)

Hours after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Wizards waived veteran guard and one-time NBA champion Reggie Jackson. The last-place Wizards (9-41) acquired the 34-year-old Jackson from the Sixers, along with a 2026 first-round pick, for a package of two-way player Jared Butler and four future second-round picks.

Washington was obviously more interested in the first-round pick it got in the trade as it fits more their rebuild timeline and had to let go of Jackson, who was getting $3.3 million this season.

By waiving Jackson, who averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 31 games with the Sixers, the Wizards opened a roster spot for players they deem can help them be competitive in the final two months of what has been another forgettable season.

#2. Daniel Theis (OKC Thunder)

Acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a 2031 second-round pick, for cash considerations, the OKC Thunder waived undersized center Daniel Theis in what was considered a salary-dump move.

Theis was on an expiring $2.1-million salary and was out of place in what already was a set frontcourt rotation of the Thunder and had to be let go.

In 38 games for the Pelicans, he averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 minutes per game. If he goes unclaimed on waivers he will become an unrestricted free agent.

#3. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Utah Jazz)

Jalen Hood-Schifino was part of the three-team blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and nearly a week since was waived by the Utah Jazz.

In the deal, the Lakers got Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz received Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers and 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.

With the Lakers, Hood-Schifino saw only limited minutes, playing a total of just 23 games across two seasons and averaged two points. At only 21 years old, he should get looks from NBA teams looking for a young player whose best years are definitely still ahead of him.

