3 reasons why Anthony Davis-led Dallas Mavericks could be as good as OKC Thunder

It didn't take long before the basketball gods rewarded the Dallas Mavericks. Right after trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, they got the No. 1 pick through the lottery and, with it, an opportunity to land another generational talent.

Notably, they already had two former No. 1 selections on their team. And even though Kyrie Irving will most likely miss most - if not all - of the season, Anthony Davis should be right there to lead the way.

With that in mind, we'll take a look at the three reasons why this team could be as good as the OKC Thunder, the defending NBA champion.

3 reasons why the Dallas Mavs could be the new OKC Thunder

#1 Defense

While everybody gushed about the Thunder's efficient offense, they were also elite at getting stops. They had multiple high-end stoppers on the court at all times, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Alex Caruso.

That should be the case again with the new-look Mavericks. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said they would focus on defense, and Cooper Flagg gives them another switchable defender who can guard multiple spots and swat shots. Add Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II to the mix, and they may have the most physical frontcourt in the game.

#2 Shot-making

Two years ago, the Mavericks failed to get the job done in the NBA Finals because they lacked a reliable 3-point shooter. They added Klay Thompson to fix those woes, and while he wasn't at his best in his first year, he's still a 40% career shooter.

Now, with D'Angelo Russell and Flagg, they've added two floor-spacers who can score from all three levels. And with Davis drawing double-teams in the post, someone will always be wide-open in the perimeter.

#3 Cooper Flagg

While this will be Anthony Davis' team next season, the Mavericks will build around Cooper Flagg for years to come. It's not every day that you come across a generational talent, and the Duke product is projected to be the new American face of basketball.

Flagg can score from all over the court, create for others, rebound, and play hard-nosed defense. He's the type of alpha player who can turn a good team into a great one, and even if he's not their leading scorer right out of the gate, having him there will open up a lot for everybody else.

