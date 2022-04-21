3 reasons why Brooklyn Nets can't be counted out yet against Boston Celtics despite being 2-0 down | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Brooklyn Nets fell short in TD Garden yet again, losing to the Boston Celtics 107-114 after blowing a 17-point lead. Jayson Tatum scored 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 22 points, six assists and four rebounds in the winning effort.

The Brooklyn Nets led by as many as 17 points at one point, but a poor shooting performance in the second half saw the Nets lose the game by seven points and are now 0-2 in the first-round. The highlight of the night was defense, something that even Kevin Durant admitted to in a post-game press conference:

"They're playing two or three guys on me sometimes I'm off the ball, mucking up actions when I run off stuff, I see Horford leaving his man to come over to hit me sometimes, two or three guys hit me wherever I go" (h/t) House of Highlights

While the Celtics have played extremely well the last few games, it should be noted that the Brooklyn Nets are still made up of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the most prolific scorers the game has ever seen. Despite the last two losses, if you're a Nets fan, here are three reasons you shouldn't lose hope:

3. Games 3, 4 and 6 will be played at the home of the Brooklyn Nets

Celtics fans at TD Garden are passionate, be it in their love for Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, or in their hate for Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. Playing on the homecourt has a clear advantage for any team, and in any sport for that matter. While their home record in the regular season is below .500, in the first-round of the 2021 playoffs, of the four games that Brooklyn won, three were at Barclays Arena.

2. Ben Simmons is likely to be back for Game 4

Ben Simmons, left and Andre Drummond of the Brooklyn Nets

Let's immediately get this out of the way: the Nets do not need Ben Simmons to be a 6'10" Stephen Curry. What he does bring to the floor is immaculate play-making, defense and size, and can benefit the Nets in just the right way.

The Nets played good defense in the second game and lost almost exclusively due to poor shooting. That is something that can be mitigated if you have a 6'10" guard with a knack for play-making who also draws plenty of attention in the paint.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021.

1. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just haven't gotten going

No matter how good the Celtics' defensive skills are, it is important to note two things: Game 1 was a buzzer-beater win and Kyrie's fourth-quarter barrage couldn't be stopped. In Game 2, Kevin Durant, despite shooting poorly, took advantage of Boston's physicality and got to the charity stripe 20 times.

If Durant manages to score even three or four more field goals, the current slander just becomes noise.

We've seen what Kyrie and KD can do to any defense if they get going. Both have extensive playoff experience, championships and just about every trick in the bag to score a basketball.

