The No. 3 LA Lakers were blown out in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, falling 117-95, in a game marked by offensive struggles and defensive lapses.

While many expected a tight, back-and-forth series, it was the Timberwolves’ hot shooting from beyond the arc that separated them from the Lakers, who featured the postseason debut of their new star pairing: LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

James managed 19 points on 18 attempts and posted a team-worst plus-minus of minus-22 in 36 minutes, while Doncic poured in 37 points on 12-for-22 shooting but committed five turnovers.

Minnesota trailed by seven after the first quarter but turned the game around with a dominant 38-20 second quarter, then kept their foot on the gas, outscoring the Lakers by five in the third and six more in the fourth.

Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid paced the Timberwolves with 25 and 23 points respectively, while Anthony Edwards added 22 and Julius Randle chipped in 16.

Here are three key reasons the Lakers suffered a blowout loss tonight,

3 reasons why LA Lakers got blown out by Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1

#1. Lakers offense sputtered

The Lakers shot under 40% from the field for just the fourth time this season, games in which they’ve now lost three of four. They finished at 39.8% overall, with only two players shooting at least 50%: Doncic (12-for-22) and Dalton Knecht (2-for-4).

The offense looked scattered and disorganized, as highlighted by Lakers stat guru @Tim_NBA on X, who pointed out the team’s abysmal offensive rating in set plays.

They also failed to generate trips to the free-throw line, getting there only 16 times and converting 14. For context, the Lakers averaged 23.2 free throw attempts per game in the regular season and went 4-9 in games with 16 or fewer attempts.

#2. Timberwolves shot lights out from deep

Minnesota was red-hot from downtown, knocking down 21 of 42 triples — a franchise playoff record.

They hit 50% or better from deep just four times during the regular season — all wins. The lone exception was a 118-115 loss to the Celtics in which they shot 55% and also hit 21 3s.

Naz Reid led the barrage with 6-for-9 shooting from 3, while Randle and Edwards sank four each, and McDaniels went a perfect 3-for-3.

When the Timberwolves are clicking from long range, they’re tough to beat. They hit 20+ 3s in 13 games during the season and lost only twice — one to Boston and the other in a one-point loss to Utah.

Their 21 made 3s tonight matched their second-highest mark of the season. They hit 22 twice and 21 five times — winning five of those by blowout, one by a point and only dropping the game to the Celtics.

#3. Lakers defense got exposed

Despite having good positional size, the Lakers were picked apart by the Timberwolves from the perimeter. Their tendency to overhelp from the corners left shooters like Reid and McDaniels wide open.

Jaxson Hayes proved ineffective against Minnesota’s spacing, and Rudy Gobert held his own inside.

The Wolves dominated several key areas — outscoring the Lakers in the paint (44-32), on second-chance opportunities (23-20), and in transition (25-6) — underscoring LA’s defensive breakdowns across the board.

