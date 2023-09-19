The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the more improved teams in the West following their February trade deadline earlier this year.

For a team that was well and out of the playoffs race, the Lakers stormed back into contention and had a deep run making the Western Conference finals, before being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

With the team taking the win-now approach and surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the right set of complementary players, the team looks a lot like the unit that won the bubble championship.

While they were pegged to land the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Damian Lillard, and even Trae Young in the offseason, the front office and GM Rob Pelinka looked at making smarter acquisitions, while also retaining the core who made the overnight transformation to becoming legitimate playoff contenders.

This roster may have the necessary tools to make the postseason again, but it appears that despite the depth and potential on paper, the Lakers might still fall short of their playoff aspirations.

Ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, here's a look at why the Purple and Gold may not make the NBA 2024 playoffs:

#3. Los Angeles Lakers' new-look roster may not be able to hold their own in the non-LeBron and AD minutes

The general consensus is that the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the teams that had the most successful offseasons this summer. As aforementioned, they managed to hold on to future mainstays in Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell.

Add Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes to the list and the team looks like they have their balance spot-on.

However, it's worth noting that they are pretty much lacking in leadership when James and Davis are not on the floor. The collective group lacks experience when it comes to high-pressure scenarios and not all of these players could be called 'clutch' as blunt as it seems.

#2. Injuries to either LeBron James or Anthony Davis

In the last three seasons after winning a championship together, LeBron James has played 45, 56 and 55 games respectively. Davis has 36, 40 and 56 games to his credit. Per Statmuse, the previous season saw the two Los Angeles Lakers superstars share the floor for just 22 games.

There's no doubt that this roster was built around the duo, who have looked unstoppable when they are on the court together. Anthony Davis' shot-blocking and rebounding, coupled with James' high IQ and experience make them a potent weapon.

But injuries to both these superstars have played their parts in the Lakers struggling in the mid-stages of the regular season.

Should one or even both of these players go down to an unfortunate injury, which in most cases, seems inevitable, the chances of LA making the postseason take a nosedive.

#3. The West has some stacked teams

The Los Angeles Lakers will be up against some of the more stacked teams in the West. Be it the Golden State Warriors who are banking on their experienced four of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul.

Or the Phoenix Suns who added Bradley Beal alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

For that matter, even the LA Clippers are a powerhouse, even without the possibility of James Harden in their ranks next season.

Cap it off with the defending champions the Nuggets with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray who are touted for a repeat performance, the Lakers will face a stern test.

If they were to endure a 0-5 start like this past season, then their chances of making the playoffs take a drastic hit early on.