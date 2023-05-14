Golden State's title defense has ended after their Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

After winning their fourth championship in eight years in the 2021-22 season, everyone believed the Warriors dynasty was still very much alive. Fast forward one year ahead, the Warriors are in distraught with the result in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The questions now arise again for the Warriors about the dynasty.

Draymond Green in the post-game press conference after the Game 6 loss

“We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr: "Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer." Steve Kerr: "Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer."

The players and the coach are confident in their ability to win more championships. However, there are certain records set by the Warriors over the past nine years that have been broken by the L.A. Lakers in their 4-2 series win against the Golden State Warriors.

Here are the 3 astonishing records broken on Friday in Game 6:

#1. 28 consecutive playoff series with a road win

Golden State had won atleast one road playoff game in 28 consecutive playoff series. The record-breaking league-best streak has come to an end on a night where the Warriors just couldn't find their shot.

The Lakers protected their home-court and dismantled the defending champions' offense on their way to the Conference Final.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a West playoff series. They were 19-0 in previous conference playoff series. This also snaps an NBA record streak of 28 straight playoff series with a road win for the Warriors. This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a West playoff series. They were 19-0 in previous conference playoff series. This also snaps an NBA record streak of 28 straight playoff series with a road win for the Warriors.

#2. First playoff series loss in the Western Conference

This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a playoff series before the NBA Finals. Prior to their 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors had won 19 consecutive playoff series againt Western Conference opponents.

The NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors in 2019 are the only playoff series losses for the Warriors during their dynastic run.

Wild The Lakers handed the Warriors their first playoff series loss outside of the NBA Finals under Steve Kerr.Wild The Lakers handed the Warriors their first playoff series loss outside of the NBA Finals under Steve Kerr.Wild 😳 https://t.co/8ZsNu120ZL

#3. First playoff series loss when the Warriors Big-3 start every game

The Warriors championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had never lost a playoff series in which they have all started in every game in a playoff series.

Another dynastic record which was broken in this series loss to Los Angeles. This record dates back to 2013 first round series against the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State now head into an early off-season, which is unusual for them. This extra-time gives Kerr, Curry, Thompson, Green and the rest of the Warriors plenty of time to think about how they want to approach the 2023-24 NBA season.

