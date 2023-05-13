3 takeaways from the L.A. Lakers' series-ending win vs. Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers came ready to close out the series vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

The defending champions were knocked out of the playoffs with a score of 122-101 at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Now, the Los Angeles Lakers advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time, since the championship season in 2020, and face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James led the Lakers scoring with 30 points along with nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis made his presence felt in the paint grabbing 20 rebounds and two blocked shots to go along with 17 points. Austin Reaves came up clutch dropping 23 points and six assists.

Stephen Curry was the only double-digit scorer for the Warriors apart from Donte DiVincenzo (16 points coming off the bench) dropping a game-high 32 points.

Here are the 3 key takeaways from Game 6:

#1. The LA Lakers offense looked unstoppable

It was not a game carried by one or two players in Game 6. Everyone pitched in and worked hard on the pitch. The Lakers shot 52% from the field and 50% from three-point range as a team.

Golden State had no answer for the Lakers' pace and transition offense. LeBron James made 10 of his 14 shot attempts, shooting an impressive 71.4% from the field.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron tonight:



30 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

9 ASSISTS



At 38-years old. RESPECT. LeBron tonight:30 POINTS9 REBOUNDS9 ASSISTSAt 38-years old. RESPECT. https://t.co/iRrwOuVxK1

#2. Stephen Curry was the lone wolf for the Warriors

Steph Curry dropped 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists and it was not enough for the Warriors to stave off elimination.

None of the Warriors' starters had double-digit points. Klay Thompson struggled from the field for the third consecutive game making just three out of his 19 attempts.

The Warriors, as a team, shot 13-48 from the three-point range. A pattern that continued throughout the series.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph and Klay in the series loss:



32 PTS 8 PTS

11-28 FG 3-19 FG

4-14 3P 2-12 3P



Warriors shot a collective 13-48 from three. Steph and Klay in the series loss:32 PTS 8 PTS11-28 FG 3-19 FG4-14 3P 2-12 3PWarriors shot a collective 13-48 from three. https://t.co/M4s7ffezgb

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Without Klay Thompson's usual production, the Warriors stood no chance against the Lakers. Without Klay Thompson's usual production, the Warriors stood no chance against the Lakers. https://t.co/bdzWtK2Czc

#3. Austin Reaves is the X-factor for the Lakers

Reaves has played a huge part in the Lakers' two playoff series wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.

Reaves averaged 14.3 points shooting 42% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc against the Warriors providing a much-needed offensive boost alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Austin Reaves in the last three games against Golden State:



Game 4: 21 points, 4 assists, 1 steal

Game 5: 15 points, 5 assists, 7 boards

Game 6: 23 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds



The rise of the undrafted-rookie-free-agent find by the Lakers continues. Austin Reaves in the last three games against Golden State:Game 4: 21 points, 4 assists, 1 stealGame 5: 15 points, 5 assists, 7 boardsGame 6: 23 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds The rise of the undrafted-rookie-free-agent find by the Lakers continues.

Now in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers will need Reaves to stay hot if they are to overcome the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.

