3 things learned from Luka Doncic's 49-point masterclass in Mavs victory over the Nets

After the Dallas Mavericks’ play-in tournament hopes were dashed, Luka Doncic told reporters that he needed to work on his game. “Luka Legend” was visibly frustrated he couldn’t lead his team to the playoffs after reaching the Western Conference finals the previous season. The point guard had a busy summer improving his game. He is also starting this season in better shape than last year.

Whatever Doncic worked on during the offseason is certainly working. In Dallas’ last two games, he is averaging 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals. The All-NBA guard is hitting 58% from the field, including a red-hot 48% from behind the arc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Against the Brooklyn Nets, he torched them for 49 points, which was highlighted by nine three-pointers.

Here are a few takeaways from Luka Doncic’s 49-point performance against the Nets

#3 Doncic is the center of everything the Dallas Mavericks run on offense

The arrival of Kyrie Irving hasn’t changed Luka Doncic’s role on offense. He remains the beginning and the center of everything they do on that end. Irving will get his shots and will help with the playmaking as well. But whatever Doncic wants to do, he’s got the green light to do it.

Expand Tweet

Doncic had seven assists against the Brooklyn Nets. He easily could have gotten more had his teammates managed to score on some open looks. “Luka Legend” is the biggest focus on the defensive end for the Nets. How Doncic managed to manipulate Brooklyn’s defense was a perfect example of his astonishing basketball IQ and reading of the game.

#2 Luka Doncic has improved his catch-and-shoot game

One of the biggest focuses for Doncic in the offseason was improving his catch-and-shoot game. When Kyrie Irving has the ball, he is bound to get some open looks.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, he had four catch-and-shoot opportunities and nailed them all. A new weapon in Doncic’s arsenal is just almost unfair to his defenders.

#1 Doncic is just a machine on offense

The Brooklyn Nets threw everything at Luka Doncic. He had an answer for every strategy Nets coach Jacques Vaughn designed for him.

The most impressive part of Doncic’s masterpiece was his pace. He is never forced to hurry up. Doncic plays at his own tempo. Against Mikal Bridges or Ben Simmons, players who are excellent defenders, the Slovenian was perfectly comfortable.

Doncic laid it all out tonight. When matched up against smaller defenders, he was only too happy to play bully ball. When Vaughn put bigger defenders on him, he would just slither away or put them in uncomfortable positions with his fakes, hesitations and ball handling.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic hit four straight three-pointers late in the game to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the win. In every single one of those triples, he was well-covered. The desperation bank shot to give the Mavs a 123-120 lead with 26.3 seconds left in the game had no business going in.

Doncic, after the game, told reporters that he called the shot. It might seem ridiculous but coming from the four-time All-Star, his claim seems believable enough.